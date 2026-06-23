New York Mets All-Star Francisco Lindor Slated to Rehab at Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, June 23rd

Published on June 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - New York Mets All-Star shortstop, Francsico Lindor, is expected to appear on a rehab assignment at Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, June 23rd when the Lehigh Valley IronPigs play host to the Syracuse Mets.

Lindor has been rehabbing a strained left calf that has had him on the Mets injured list since April 23rd. Lindor appeared in one rehab game with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday before shifting his rehab to the Syracuse Mets on Sunday, where he played all nine innings while finishing 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored. Lindor is now anticipated to continue his rehab assignment for at least one more game with Syracuse, which will take him to Allentown.

A five-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove Award winner, and four-time Silver Slugger, Lindor appeared in 24 games for the Mets this season before hitting the injured list. Last season, Lindor ranked third in runs (117), tied for fifth in hits (172), seventh in total bases (300), tied for seventh in doubles (35), tied for eighth in home runs (31), extra-base hits (66) and tied for ninth in stolen bases in the National League.

Lindor's media availability will be coordinated and handled by the Syracuse Mets media relations department. Any questions concerning Lindor's media availability may be directed to Jack Gordon, Director of Broadcast & Media Relations, at jgordon@syracusemets.com.

Single-game tickets to see Lindor take on the IronPigs are available at ironpigsbaseball.com, by visiting the Provident Bank Box Office or by calling 610.841.PIGS. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:45 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 22, 2026

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