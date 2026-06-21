'Pigs Split Series with WooSox
Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-40) closed out the first half of their International League schedule with a 12-3 loss to the Worcester Red Sox (36-35) on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
Vinny Capra belted a solo homer in the first to get the WooSox on the board first before they capitalized on a 'Pigs miscue in the third for a big inning. After a two out error extended the third and loaded the bases, Jason Delay cleared the bases with a double before a Matt Thaiss double scored him to quickly make it 5-0.
A Christian Cairo two-run triple and Paul McIntosh RBI single got the 'Pigs to within two in the fourth, but Worcester clawed two of those runs back straightaway in the fifth with a Delay sacrifice fly and Thaiss RBI triple.
Worcester blew the game open with a five-run eighth as Max Fergus and Tyler McDonough chipped in RBI singles while Delay delivered the big blow with a two-run triple to make it 12-3.
Max Anderson (W, 2-3) started and earned the win for the WooSox, allowing three runs over five innings on four hits and two walks, striking out four.
Kolby Allard (L, 2-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs allowing seven runs (three earned) on eight hits, striking out six.
Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs kick off the second half of the season on Tuesday, June 23rd against the Syracuse Mets at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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