SWB Game Notes - June 21, 2026

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (36-37) @ Columbus Clippers (41-32)

June 21, 2026 | Game 74 | Away Game 38 | Huntington Park | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

#21 RH Brendan Beck (6-2, 3.23) vs RH Austin Peterson (0-4, 3.86)

Beck (6/16 @ COL): 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO, 81 P (57 S) [RailRiders, 3-1]

Peterson (6/16 vs SWB): 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 12 SO, 90 P (59 S) [RailRiders, 3-1]

LAST TIME OUT

COLUMBUS, OH (June 20, 2026) - The The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 6-3 to the Columbus Clippers on Saturday evening at Huntington Park. Yanquiel Fernández homered for the third straight game, but the RailRiders could not overcome a nine-batter fifth from the Clippers in the loss.

Fernández staked Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with his 16th home run of the season, a 348-foot poke that skyed over the high wall in right.

Columbus plated a run against Dom Hamel in the second on a bases-loaded sac fly from Milan Tolentino to narrow the lead.

Oswaldo Cabrera's solo home run in the top of the fifth extended the RailRiders lead, but the Clippers took a 5-3 advantage with a four-run response in the bottom half, keyed by a two-run single from Ralphy Velazquez.

A solo home run from Kody Huff pushed Columbus ahead 6-3 after six innings.

Hamel (2-8) took the loss, allowing five runs, one earned, with four strikeouts and five walks. Yorman Gomez struck out eight in his Clippers' debut over 3.2 innings but did not factor in the decision. Trenton Denholm followed Gomez with 3.2 innings and garnered the win. Franco Aleman recorded the final five outs for his eighth save of the season.

Cabrera, Fernández, and Tyler Hardman had two hits each to pace the RailRiders.

NEWS AND NOTES

FIRST HALF STANDINGS - The RailRiders are now 12th in the International League heading into the final game of the first half. They are nine and a half games back and sit a game below .500. The team will only play 74 out of 75 games after having a contest canceled in Worcester. Memphis and Rochester are out in front, tied for first place. Columbus is ahead of SWB in the standings, sitting just four and a half games back.

BECK'S BEST - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck recorded his team-high sixth win of the season in his sixth quality start in the series opener. On Tuesday, Beck won the early pitcher's duel after tossing six innings of one-run ball. He let up just three hits, while walking none and striking out nine (tying his season-high) on just 81 pitches. He has earned International League Pitcher of the Week twice, including for his seven no-hit frames also against the Mets. Beck has lowered his earned run average to 3.23 with a team-high five wins in 31 starts. Despite missing a start in Triple-A to make his Major League debut out of the bullpen on May 7, the righty has the best ERA among qualified pitchers in the league. He also has tossed the most innings with 75.1, is tied for the most wins, and has notched the most strikeouts with 81. The 27-year-old was drafted by the Yankees in the 2nd round back in 2021 out of Stanford University.

HOMER HAPPY - The RailRiders are one of five teams to have recorded triple-digit home runs amongst the entire team. With a pair yesterday, they have reached the 100 mark. Yanquiel Fernández who has had a home run in three consecutive games, leads the squad with sixteen. This is the second most in the entire farm system. Nineteen players have at least one long ball, while three have recorded double-digits.

MARTIN MASHING- Garrett Martin made his Triple-A debut for the RailRiders last night, even recording his first hit at the minor's highest level. Martin, 25, The righty held a .270 batting average in 63 games with Somerset along with 14 doubles and 17 steals. His 21 home runs and 54 total runs batted in lead the entire Yankees farm system. Martin was originally drafted by the Orioles in the 22nd round back in 2018, but did not sign until New York got him on a minor league free agent contract on July 14, 2023.

WELCOME COLE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre welcomed Cole Gabrielson to their roster for his first time in Triple-A. He made his debut on the mound, recording the final out of a win to earn the save. The 25-year-old was signed as a minor league free agent by New York on July 18, 2023 out of USC. Gabrielson began the season in Hudson Valley, where in 33 games he hit .256 with 1 home run, 5 RBIs and 10 steals. He was transferred to Double-A Somerset on 6/3 where he played in 11 games for a .289 average along with two homers and 3 RBIs. The righty was promoted to SWB on 6/17 after playing in all three outfield positions. His grandfather, Len, played nine professional seasons in the Majors with the Milwaukee Braves, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, California Angels, and Los Angeles Dodgers from the 1960s-1970s.

IT'S YANQUIEL'S YARD- Yanquiel Fernández went yard for the third consecutive game this series. He now has 16 home runs on the season, second most in the farm system. In five games against Columbus, Fernández has hit .250 with seven runs batted in. The 23-year-old was claimed off of waivers from the Colorado Rockies in February and was designated for assignment and outrighted to SWB shortly after.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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