Memphis Claims International League First Half Title with Win over Nashville

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds clinched the 2026 International League First Half Championship with the club's 10-8 victory over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

With the win and Rochester's 9-6 loss to Toledo, Memphis claimed its first-ever International League title in any form since joining the league ahead of the 2021 season (then, Triple-A East) and first playoff berth since the 2018 Triple-A Championship. The Redbirds are scheduled to host the 2026 International League Championship Series at AutoZone Park Sept. 22-24 with tickets set to go on sale on a date to be announced.

Memphis started the game with a bang in the bottom of the first. Third baseman César Prieto started the scoring with an RBI single. One batter later, right fielder Joshua Báez smacked his sixth home run of the series, a three-run shot to make it 4-0.

First baseman Bligh Madris grinded out an at-bat later in the inning and drilled a solo homer of his own to cap off a five-run first. The Redbirds continued to add to the lead and ultimately held a 10-1 lead at the start of the sixth inning.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed one run on one hit, walked three and struck out four in 4.0 innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher allowed a solo home run in the top of the fourth, the only hit Mathews allowed in the game.

MLB Rehabbing Ryan Fernandez tossed a perfect fifth inning in his second MLB Rehab appearance of the stint. Ryan Murphy worked the final frame and rolled a ground ball to a diving shortstop Thomas Saggese for the title-clinching final out.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 30 to begin a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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