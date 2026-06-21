WooSox Game Information

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







This afternoon's series and roadtrip finale in Allentown, PA will be played at 1:35 pm between the visiting Worcester Red Sox and the host Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The WooSox host the Toledo Mud Hens this coming Tuesday night at 6:45 pm in the opener of a 6-game series at Polar Park.

Happy Father's Day to all the Dads and Happy Summer Solstice to all (enjoy your longest day of the year)!

Today's WooSox Starting Lineup

RF Braiden Ward

3B Vinny Capra

LF Kristian Campbell

C Jason Delay

DH Matt Thaiss

SS Tyler McDonough

2B Tsung-Che Cheng

1B Nathan Hickey

CF Max Ferguson

RHP Jack Anderson

JUNE 21st WORCESTER (35-35) at LEHIGH VALLEY (35-39) 1:35 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 4.50) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs LHP Kolby Allard (2-0, 4.11)

Happy Father's Day - After 14 straight days on the road and 10 (soon to be 11 games), the Worcester Red Sox will conclude their season-long roadtrip with the finale of their 6-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA-Philadelphia) this afternoon at 1:35 pm at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. Worcester trails in the series, 3 games to 2 and they are 3-7 on the trip that began on June 9 in Rochester (1-4) and has continued this past week and now weekend at Lehigh Valley (2-3). Today's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM.

A Lot on the Line - Today is the final game of the official 1st half of the International League schedule and Worcester sits at 35-35 needing a victory this afternoon to secure a winning record in the 1st half.

Race to the Finish - The one playoff spot that comes with the best overall record in the 20-team International League's 1st half will be determined today. The Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) of the IL East and the Memphis Redbirds (AAA-St. Louis) of the IL West have both clinched their divisions, but only one will earn the post-season berth to host the 2nd half champ in the best 2 out of 3 International League Playoffs from September 22-24. Memphis will play the full 75-game 1st half schedule while Rochester has had two games cancelled so they will only play 73 games. Thus, the winner will be determined by winning pct. Rochester has the slight edge at 45-27 for a .625 winning pct. while Memphis is 46-28 for a .622 winning pct. For those scoreboard watching, Rochester hosts Toledo at 1:05 pm today while Memphis is home to Nashville at 2:05 pm.

The Road Home - The WooSox will depart for Worcester following today's series and roadtrip finale in Allentown, PA and enjoy a halfway through the season off-day on Monday. The WooSox begin the 2nd half on Tuesday evening at 6:45 pm at Polar Park with a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Toledo Mud Hens through next Sunday afternoon, June 28. Note that weeknight home game times this week - with schools closed for the summer - will be 6:45 pm from now until the last week of August. So, the series vs. Toledo will feature four night games at 6:45 pm (Tuesday - Friday) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday.

Trying to Turn the Beat Around - Worcester has lost 3 in a row and 7 of their last 9 games following a 4-game winning streak from June 4-9.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has hit in 9 of his last 11 games (15-for-45, .333) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 6 runs. Has a .304 batting average in 32 road games (35-for-115) with a team-high 16 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Last 17 games is 22-for-67, .328.

Tsung-Che Cheng Has hit in 7 of his last 8 games (11-for-29, .379) with 2 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI. Last 16 games is 19-for-56, .339.

Nathan Hickey Hit in 4 of his last 5 games (6-for-18) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Has a 4-game hitting streak (6-for-12) with 1 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI.

Mikey Romero Has hit in 6 of his last 7 games (9-for-28, .321) and has also hit in 10 of his last 13 games (16-for-47, .340) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR & 5 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 30 of his last 33 starts. Has 29 straight steals without being caught and leads the league with 32 SB. Has been hit by pitch 15 times in his 48 games played to lead the league. Those 15 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .319 batting average at home in 21 games (23-for-72) with 20 SB.

Jack Anderson Last 4 starts - 17.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 19 SO.

Osvaldo Berrios In his 4 relief appearances and 2 starts with WooSox - 12 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 12 SO.

Alec Gamboa Last 6 games (5 RA & 1 GS) has allowed 2 runs in 17 innings - 17 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 15 SO.

Kyle Keller Last 8 relief appearances is 2-1 - 9 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 13 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 9 relief appearances - 10 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 19 SO.

WooSox Promotions during the upcoming homestand at Polar Park next week/weekend vs. the Toledo Mud Hens (AAA-Detroit)

Tuesday, 6:45 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; and A Celebration of Juneteenth (WooSox were on the road on June 19).

Wednesday, 6:45 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; and Maynard & Oxford Town Takeover.

Thursday, 6:45 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game starting on where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Caribbean Heritage Night; and Auburn Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental.

Friday, 6:45 pm Tricorner Hat Giveaway for first 5,000 fans compliments of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care; Shades of Summer Baseball, presented by GOODR; Charlton Town Takeover; and Heartland/Yacht Rock UniBank Fireworks.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law; UniBank Women in Sports Day featuring acclaimed author Jane Leavy with former Major League pitcher Rich Hill from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; Debut of the Worcester Kelley Squares alternate identity; Best Buddies Day, presented by Teddie Peanut Butter; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Jewish Heritage Day; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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