Arcia Becomes First Player in Franchise History to Homer Twice in One Inning, Saints Hit Five Overall, But Lose 15-12 in 11 Innings

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - In one of the more bizarre games of the season the St. Paul Saints scored nine runs in an inning, Orlando Arcia became the first player in franchise history to homer twice in an inning, they hit five total, but still lost 15-12 to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 9,008.

All 18 players that took an at bat got a hit, Abraham Toro of the Storm Chasers became the second player to hit for the cycle against the Saints, four players collected at least four hits, the Saints gave up a franchise tying 24 hits, and a position player was forced to pitch the 11th for the Saints. The game had everything and then some.

The Saints trailed at one point by four runs, the Storm Chasers trailed by five, and the Saints just missed out on their third consecutive walk-off win, something they have never done in franchise history.

With the Saints up by two in the eighth, the Storm Chasers grabbed the lead when they loaded the bases on singles by Elih Marrero, Matthew Lugo, and Brett Squires. With two outs Abraham Toro completed the cycle with a bases clearing double down the right field line giving the Storm Chasers an 11-10 lead.

Alan Roden tied it in the bottom of the inning with his second homer of the game, a solo blast to right, his seventh of the season. He also led off the game with a homer to right. Roden went 4-6 with two homers, two RBI, and three runs scored.

The teams traded runs in the 10th on a two-out RBI single by Toro, who finished the game 5-6 with two singles, a double, a triple, a home run, six RBI, and three runs scored.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints got a bases loaded walk to Gabby Gonzalez to tie the game. Matt Wallner had an opportunity to win it, but struck out swinging on a 3-2 changeup.

With no pitchers left available, infielder Tanner Schobel was forced into action for the Saints in the 11th. He hadn't given up a run in two previous outings this year, both those in blowouts. It looked like he might get out of the inning unscathed, but gave up a two-out RBI single to Brandon Drury making it 13-12. After a single by Marrero, Josh Rojas became the final hitter to collect a hit with a two-run double to left putting the finishing touches on the 15-12 game.

A nine run fourth inning, the highest scoring inning of the season for the Saints, turned a 5-1 deficit into a 10-5 lead. Wallner continued his scorching June as he led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run to right, his third in the last two games and 11th of the season, cutting the deficit to 5-2. Arcia made it back-to-back long balls with a solo homer to left-center, his first of the inning and ninth of the season, making it 5-3. Aaron Sabato reached on an infield single to third, Cody Morissette doubled to right, and Ben Ross tied the game with a two-run single to left. With Noah Cardenas on at first after a fielder's choice, Roden singled to left-center putting runners at first and second. Gabby Gonzalez gave the Saints a 7-5 lead with a two-run double to the wall in left. After a pitching change, Wallner walked and Arcia made history. He drilled a three-run homer to left, his second of the inning and 10th of the season, giving the Saints a 10-5 lead. Arcia became the first hitter in franchise history to homer twice in an inning. Arcia went 2-6 with two homers, four RBI, and two runs scored.

The Storm Chasers flexed their muscles in the fifth as Lugo led off with homer to right, his sixth of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 10-6. Squires then walked and Toro drilled a two-run homer to left, his 10th of the season, making it 10-8 and it only got crazier from that point on.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field to take on the Louisville Bats at 5:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Ricky Castro (2-1, 5.82) to the mound against Major League rehabber, RHP Hunter Greene (NR). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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