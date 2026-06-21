Angel Genao Living up to Top Prospect Billing

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Nearly 9,700 fans turned out on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park as the Columbus Clippers closed out the series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, dropping a hard-fought game 5-4.

Shortstop Angel Genao showed why he is the top prospect in the Cleveland Guardians system, hitting his fifth homer since making his Triple-A debut last month. Genao went yard in the 2nd with a man on to tie things up at 2-2.

The Clippers later trailed by three but made things awfully interesting in the bottom of the 9th inning. Joe Lampe singled in a run to make it 5-3, then Dom Nuñez brought in another with a sac fly to deep center field. That also brought the possible tying run to third base, but the rally died there.

RHP Austin Peterson (0-5) wasn't able to replicate the stellar outing he had earlier in the week against the RailRiders. On Sunday he allowed four runs over 4.1 innings, striking out six.

This game completed the "First Half" of the 2026 season, with the Clippers finishing an impressive 41-33.

The Clippers will be in Omaha next week, then return home for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog night on June 30 to kick off a six-game homestand against the Louisville Bats, top farm club of the Cincinnati Reds. Don't miss this huge week at Huntington Park that includes a special fireworks show on July 4! Get tickets with lower online fees than ever at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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