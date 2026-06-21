June 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (30-41) at LOUISVILLE BATS (30-44)

June 21 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-4, 7.05) vs. RHP Jose Urquidy (4-3, 4.78)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians are set to play the final game of a six-game series at Principal Park today...left-hander Jordan Wicks is slated to make his 11th start with the I-Cubs...right-hander Jose Urquidy is scheduled to start for Indianapolis.

JUST SHORT: The Iowa Cubs fell to the Indianapolis Indians 7-4 on Saturday night at Principal Park... Brett Bateman had three RBI, along with Moises Ballesteros and B.J. Murray recording multi-hit games...after being down 3-0 headed into the sixth inning, Iowa scored a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh innings, highlighted by a two out, two-run double by Bateman in the seventh inning to give Iowa the lead... after tying the game in the eighth inning, Indianapolis hit back-to-back home runs to lead off the ninth inning and added another run on an RBI double to take the lead for good...Iowa starting pitcher Ty Blach worked 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on six hits (one home run).

TRI: Chicago Cubs' No. 9 prospect James Triantos is batting .333 (21-for-63) with seven doubles, one home run and 11 RBI in 16 June games...Triantos

is ranked seventh in the International League in hits (75) on the season...Triantos is just two home runs shy of tying a career high of seven done twice, in 2022 and 2025...he did not hit his fifth home run of year last season until Aug. 29 at Las Vegas...Triantos' 75 hits and 16 stolen bases are numbers matched by just three other players in the International League, Nashville's Luis Lara Gwinnett's Jim Jarvis and Indianapolis' Ronny Simon.

CONGRATS JUSTIN!: Former I-Cubs outfielder Justin Dean was recalled by Chicago on Friday and made his first appearance with the big league club...Dean recorded his first career hit in the seventh inning with a two-out, bases clearing Triple...in 56 games with Iowa, Dean batted .238 with three home runs, 25 RBI, and 14 stolen bases...Justin was part of the World Series winning roster during the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and made his Major League debut with the club on August 8...despite making 18 regular season appearances with the big league club, he only had two at-bats...Dean was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs on January 13, 2026.

B.J. BALLIN': I-Cubs infielder B.J. Murray recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game last night, following a three hit performance on Friday and two hits on Thursday...it marks the first time B.J. has had three consecutive multi-hit games since he did so in three straight games June 6 - June 8, 2023 while with Double-A Knoxville...Murray currently ranks fourth in the International League in hits (76), and batting average (.317), seventh in on-base percentage (.415), and ninth in total bases (123).

BATEMAN!: I-Cubs outfielder Brett Bateman extended his hitting streak to 11 games last night, the third longest active streak in the International League and seventh in all of Triple-A...Brett is batting .378 (17-for-45) with three doubles, and five RBI during the stretch...over his last 20 games, Bateman is batting .356 (26-for-73) with 12 runs scored, four doubles, 11 RBI, 15 walks and nine stolen bases...he has raised his batting average from .230 to .287 since May 21.

JONNY LONG: Cubs' No. 9 prospect Jonathon Long hit a grand slam in Friday night's game, his second of the season following April 1 at Louisville...Long homered in consecutive games for the first time this season, last doing so July 3-4, 2025 at Omaha...since June 13, Long is batting .345 (10-for-29) with nine runs scored, four doubles, two home runs, and six RBI.

THE GRAND BALL: Jonathon Long hit the fifth grand slam of the season for Iowa Friday night...Long joins Iowa infielder Ben Cowles as the only I-Cubs to hit multiple grand slams this season...Cowles and Long join Carlos Perez (2025), Owen Cassie (2024), and Pete-Crow Armstrong (2023) as the only I-Cubs players with multiple grand slams in a season since at least 2017.

THE JAGUAR: Kevin Alcántara extended his on-base streak to 29 games Friday night with a walk in the first inning...the streak is the longest by an I-Cub since Jonathon Long reached in 35 consecutive games from July 9-Aug. 24, 2025, which set a franchise record...in addition, it is the second longest active streak in the International League and third longest in all of Triple-A...since returning to the Iowa lineup last Wednesday after being optioned by Chicago, Kevin is batting .333 (11-for-33) with seven runs scored, four doubles, a home run, five RBI, and five walks.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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