Bats Wrap up First Half with 10-1 Loss

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats ended the first half with a 10-1 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday afternoon at Gwinnett Field, wrapping up a six-game series split against the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate.

The Bats complete the first half with a 39-34 record, their best record in a first half since going 40-33 during the 2023 season. This also marks their third winning first half in four seasons since the International League adopted the current split-season format ahead of the 2023 season.

Louisville opened the scoring in the first with a two-out rally as Hector Rodriguez reached with a two-out double, Michael Toglia walked, and Ivan Johnson drove in the first run of the afternoon with an RBI single to left.

With two outs and a runner on third in the bottom of the frame, Sam Benschoter was nearly through the inning unscathed as Brewer Hicklen chopped a grounder to short. However, rehabbing Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz misplayed the grounder for an error, allowing the tying run to score.

The Stripers would take the lead a couple hitters later on Jose Azocar's RBI single. Gwinnett added another run in the third, which would be Benschoter's final inning. He was saddled with the loss after giving up three runs, one earned, over the three innings.

Louisville's offense was quieted by the Gwinnett pitching staff after the first as Hurston Waldrep gave up the lone run over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts. Connor Thomas pitched 2.1 innings in relief to earn the win.

Gwinnett blew the game open over the middle innings, scoring a pair off Darren McCaughan over two innings and four more against Jared Lyons to put the game out of reach.

In his third rehab game, De La Cruz finished 0-for-3 at the plate, striking out twice. Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in the loss.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 23, 6:35 p.m. E.T. vs. St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins)

Expected Pitchers: Bats RHP Hunter Greene (MLB Rehab) vs. Saints RHP Ricky Castro (2-1, 5.82) Promos: Tuesday's game features Margarita Madness and Taco Tuesday, with food and drink specials available throughout the ballpark. Additionally, if you are being inconvenienced by the I-65 shutdown, outfield tickets are just $6.50 for every Tuesday home game in June and July.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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