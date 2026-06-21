Lindor, Mauricio, and Taylor Rehab in Syracuse's Series Finale Victory over Norfolk Sunday

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Francisco Lindor with the Syracuse Mets

(Syracuse Mets) Francisco Lindor with the Syracuse Mets(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - Major league rehabbers Francisco Lindor, Ronny Mauricio, and Tyrone Taylor helped spark the Syracuse Mets to a 5-3 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Mets win the series four games to two and end the first half with a 38-37 record.

After a scoreless first two innings, Syracuse opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. Yonny Hernández doubled and Kevin Parada followed with a ground-rule double to left-center field, bringing home Hernández and giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Norfolk (28-47) answered in the fifth inning. After Silas Ardoin singled and Bryan Ramos doubled, Enrique Bradfield Jr. lined a two-run double to right field, putting the Tides in front, 2-1.

The Mets responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Hayden Senger and Parada started the frame with back-to-back singles before Lindor reached on a fielder's choice and stole second base. Mauricio then drew a walk, setting the table for Taylor, who lined a two-run single to left field that scored both Senger and Lindor, giving Syracuse a 3-2 lead.

Syracuse added another run in the sixth. Hernández doubled for the second time in the game and scored when Senger ripped an RBI double to left field, stretching the advantage to 4-2.

Norfolk trimmed the deficit to one in the eighth when José Barrero doubled home Bradfield Jr., making it a 4-3 game.

The Mets responded right away in the bottom of the eighth. Nick Morabito launched a solo home run to left-center field, his eighth homer of the season, restoring a two-run lead at 5-3.

On the mound, Xzavion Curry delivered five innings, allowing two runs while striking out four. Nate Lavender followed with a scoreless sixth inning and induced a double play turned by Lindor. Daniel Duarte earned the win with two innings of relief, allowing one run and closing out the ninth to secure the victory.

Lindor went 0-for-4 in his first game with Syracuse, walked, reached base twice, stole a base, and was involved in several key defensive plays at shortstop, including a sixth-inning double play. Mauricio went 1-for-3 with a walk and a single, and scored during Syracuse's decisive fifth inning. Taylor delivered the one of the biggest hits of the afternoon, driving in two runs with the go-ahead single.

Hernández paced the offense with three doubles and three runs scored. Parada and Senger each added two hits and each recorded an RBI.

Syracuse opens a six-game road series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday. First pitch at Coca-Cola Park is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

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International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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