Tides Finish First Half With Loss

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Norfolk Tides (28-47) fell the Syracuse Mets (38-37), 5-3, on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium. The Tides finish the First Half of the season, and will start 0-0 when they host Durham on Tuesday at Harbor Park.

Dean Kremer began his MLB Rehab Assignment today from a right quad strain. He went 3.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits and a two walks while striking out five. Kremer threw 66 pitches, 38 for strikes.

Down 1-0, Norfolk took the lead in the fifth inning when Enrique Bradfield Jr. hit a two-run double. He went 2-for-3 with a run, a double, two RBI, a walk and a stolen base. Unfortunately, Syracuse took that lead right back in the bottom half of the inning with two runs themselves.

Norfolk would score just one more run in the game, with José Barrero ripping an RBI double. That would be all though, as the Tides fell 5-3.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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