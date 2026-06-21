Redbirds Clinch 2026 International League First Half Championship

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds clinched the 2026 International League First Half Championship with the club's victory over the Nashville Sounds Sunday afternoon.

The Championship marks the first International League crown in franchise history since the club moved to the league (then, Triple-A East) ahead of the 2021 season. Memphis most recently won the Triple-A championship in 2018 as a member of the Pacific Coast League.

The Redbirds are scheduled to host the best-of-three International League Championship series Sept. 22-24 at AutoZone Park against the International League second half champions. Tickets for the series will go on sale at a date to be announced.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.