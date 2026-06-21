RailRiders Finish First Half with a Win

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Columbus Clippers 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park. The RailRiders held off a late charge from the Clippers to split the series and close the first half of the 2026 season at 37-37.

Kenedy Corona doubled in a pair in the top of the second to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the early lead, but Columbus answered quickly with a two-run homer from Cleveland Guardians #1 prospect Angel Genao to tie the game.

The RailRiders regained the lead in the top of the fifth when Yanquiel Fernández doubled in a pair for a 4-2 advantage, giving Fernández nine runs batted in during the series.

Garrett Martin's first Triple-A home run extended the lead to 5-2 in the top of the eighth. The outfielder hit 21 for Somerset and is tied for third this season across all of Minor League Baseball.

Brendan Beck (7-2) struck out five and walked three over 5.2 innings. Danny Watson, Carlos Lagrange, and Angel Chivilli combined for 2.1 scoreless following Beck. The Clippers scored twice in the ninth against Eric Reyzelman, but the right-hander struck out the final two batters he faced to stand the tying run at third and earn his first save of the season.

Austin Peterson (0-5) allowed four runs on six hits over 4.1 innings with six strikeouts and two walks on the loss.

Oswaldo Cabrera and Ernesto Martínez Jr. paced the offense with multi-hit games.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the second half of the season on Tuesday at Indianapolis and returns to PNC Field on June 30 to host Norfolk. Find tickets and promotional information on the holiday week homestand at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

37- 37







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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