Stripers Bludgeon Bats 10-1 in First Half Finale
Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (38-36) secured a winning first-half record behind an offensive explosion and stellar pitching with a blowout victory over the Louisville Bats (39-34) on Sunday afternoon at Gwinnett Field. Jim Jarvis and Brewer Hicklen each homered in two-RBI efforts as the Stripers split the series 3-3.
Decisive Plays: Louisville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an Ivan Johnson RBI single. It didn't take long for Gwinnett to answer in a first inning that saw two runs come across on a Louisville error and an RBI single by Jose Azocar for a 2-1 lead. Aaron Schunk laced a third-inning RBI double to extend the lead to 3-1. Jarvis launched a fifth-inning solo home run (6) and added an RBI double in the sixth to make it 6-1.Hicklen teed off in the seventh inning with a two-run shot (12) and Cal Conley followed with an RBI double to blow things open at 9-1.
Key Contributors: Jarvis (2-for-5, homer, 2 RBIs), Hicklen (3-for-5, homer, 2 RBIs), and Schunk (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in six of the 10 runs. Brett Wisely (2-for-3, triple) scored four times. Starter Hurston Waldrep went 4.2 innings (2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 SO) and exited at 71 pitches for Connor Thomas (W, 1-0), who pitched 2.1 scoreless innings. For Louisville, Hector Rodriguez (2-for-3) capped off the series with his third multi-hit performance.
Noteworthy: The Stripers won in a series finale for just the third time all season, first since a 5-1 victory over Nashville on April 12. Gwinnett finishes the first half with a winning record for the first time since the International League introduced split halves in 2023. Conley extended his season-long hitting streak to seven games with his sixth-inning single.
Next Game (Tuesday, June 23): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
International League Stories from June 21, 2026
- Redbirds Clinch 2026 International League First Half Championship - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Finish First Half with 9-6 Loss to Mud Hens - Rochester Red Wings
- First Inning Defensive Struggles Cement Bisons Loss to Charlotte - Buffalo Bisons
- Lindor, Mauricio, and Taylor Rehab in Syracuse's Series Finale Victory over Norfolk Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Bludgeon Bats 10-1 in First Half Finale - Gwinnett Stripers
- Toledo Finishes Strong in Rochester - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Close out the First Half, Bisons, in Style - Charlotte Knights
- Tides Finish First Half With Loss - Norfolk Tides
- 'Pigs Split Series with WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Angel Genao Living up to Top Prospect Billing - Columbus Clippers
- Bisons Christmas in July Fridaynightbash with Cookie Cutter Giveaway July 12 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Finish First Half with a Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Wrap up First Half with 10-1 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Reds Affiliate Louisville Coming to Columbus June 30-July 5: Promotions Details - Columbus Clippers
- SWB Game Notes - June 21, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios & Magic Number Update - Memphis Redbirds
- Buffalo Bisons Vintage Movie Night July 11: A League of Their Own - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Bludgeon Bats 10-1 in First Half Finale
- Stripers Strike Early, Fall Late in 4-2 Loss to Louisville
- Stripers Prevail, 9-8, in Extra-Inning Opener, Blanked, 2-0, by Bats in Nightcap
- Stripers' Thursday Game vs. Louisville Postponed by Inclement Weather
- Stripers Fall 4-2 in Extra-Inning Opener, Blank Bats 6-0 in Nightcap