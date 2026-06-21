Stripers Bludgeon Bats 10-1 in First Half Finale

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (38-36) secured a winning first-half record behind an offensive explosion and stellar pitching with a blowout victory over the Louisville Bats (39-34) on Sunday afternoon at Gwinnett Field. Jim Jarvis and Brewer Hicklen each homered in two-RBI efforts as the Stripers split the series 3-3.

Decisive Plays: Louisville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an Ivan Johnson RBI single. It didn't take long for Gwinnett to answer in a first inning that saw two runs come across on a Louisville error and an RBI single by Jose Azocar for a 2-1 lead. Aaron Schunk laced a third-inning RBI double to extend the lead to 3-1. Jarvis launched a fifth-inning solo home run (6) and added an RBI double in the sixth to make it 6-1.Hicklen teed off in the seventh inning with a two-run shot (12) and Cal Conley followed with an RBI double to blow things open at 9-1.

Key Contributors: Jarvis (2-for-5, homer, 2 RBIs), Hicklen (3-for-5, homer, 2 RBIs), and Schunk (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in six of the 10 runs. Brett Wisely (2-for-3, triple) scored four times. Starter Hurston Waldrep went 4.2 innings (2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 SO) and exited at 71 pitches for Connor Thomas (W, 1-0), who pitched 2.1 scoreless innings. For Louisville, Hector Rodriguez (2-for-3) capped off the series with his third multi-hit performance.

Noteworthy: The Stripers won in a series finale for just the third time all season, first since a 5-1 victory over Nashville on April 12. Gwinnett finishes the first half with a winning record for the first time since the International League introduced split halves in 2023. Conley extended his season-long hitting streak to seven games with his sixth-inning single.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 23): Gwinnett Stripers at Nashville Sounds, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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