Jacksonville Blitzes Durham Behind O'Donnell Grand Slam, Seven-Run First

Published on June 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Ethan O'Donnell's grand slam highlighted a seven-run first inning on Sunday for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a 11-5 victory over the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After Durham (28-47) starter Michael Forret (0-1) struck out the leadoff batter of the game, he hit Kemp Alderman with a pitch. Deyvison De Los Santos singled before Rece Hinds walked. Following another strikeout, Forret issued back-to-back walks to Agustín Ramírez and Johnny Olmstead to force in a pair of runs. Gage Miller followed with an RBI single before O'Donnell launched a grand slam to give Jacksonville (42-32) a 7-0 lead.

The Bulls got on the board with Connor Hujsak's solo shot in the second before Ramírez went deep with a solo bomb in the third.

Graham Pauley and Ramírez each walked to begin the fifth. Pauley advanced to third when Ramírez was caught stealing second before Olmstead notched an RBI single. Miller then doubled before an O'Donnell sacrifice fly made it 10-1.

Durham got a little closer in the sixth. Oliver Dunn singled against Jumbo Shrimp starter Patrick Monteverde (1-2) to start the frame and Carson Williams walked. Dunn scored on a Logan Driscoll RBI double before Hujsak cracked a three-run bomb.to make it 10-5.

Miller went deep in the ninth to set the final margin at 11-5.

After Monday's off day, the Jumbo Shrimp begin the season's second half with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch that starts a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds from VyStar Ballpark. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from June 21, 2026

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