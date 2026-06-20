Tides Offense Explodes in Victory Over Syracuse
Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Norfolk Tides delivered a dominant offensive performance today, defeating the Syracuse Mets in a high-scoring affair highlighted by multiple home runs and consistent run production.
The Tides' power surge was led by José Barrero, who smashed two home runs during the contest, including a crucial three-run shot in the 8th inning. Jud Fabian also contributed significantly to the power display, launching a three-run homer in the 6th inning. Ryan Noda joined the home run parade with a solo shot in the 8th, while Johnathan Rodriguez added a solo home run early in the game.
Beyond the home runs, Norfolk capitalized on aggressive base running and clutch hitting throughout the lineup. In the 6th inning, Creed Willems drove in two runs with a single, and a wild pitch later allowed another run to score, further padding the Tides' lead. Michael Siani also provided an offensive spark, recording a triple in the 5th inning to drive in a run.
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