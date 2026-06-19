WooSox Game Information

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

DH Vinny Capra

2B Anthony Seigler

3B Mikey Romero

RF Allan Castro

C Matt Thaiss

1B Nathan Hickey

LF Tyler McDonough

SS Tsung-Che Cheng

RHP Brayan Bello

JUNE 19th WORCESTER (35-33) at LEHIGH VALLEY (33-39) 6:45 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (0-0, 4.50) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs RHP Chuck King (3-3, 4.02)

Happy Juneteenth - The Worcester Red Sox play game four of their 6-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA-Philadelphia) tonight at 6:45 pm at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. The WooSox have won two of the first three games of the series despite a 5-4 setback last night. The Sox snapped their 4-game losing streak with Tuesday night's 5-3 victory in the series opener and made it back-to-back wins over the IronPigs with a 7-4, 10-inning triumph Wednesday night. Tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM.

A Win Means They Are a Winner - With three games remaining before the end of the official 1st half of the season (all three here in Allentown this week/weekend) the WooSox are 35-33 and need one more victory to clinch a winning 1st half record. The 1st half ends after this Sunday's game and the 2nd half will begin on Tuesday night (with all teams 0-0) at Polar Park when the WooSox host Toledo.

Second Half Adjustments - As mentioned, the 2nd half begins this coming Tuesday, June 23 with all teams reverting back to a 0-0 record before playing the final 75 games of the season. Tuesday also marks the return to Polar Park for the WooSox who will start the 2nd half with a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Toledo Mud Hens from June 23-28. Note that weeknight game times - with schools closed for the summer - will now be 6:45 pm until the last week of August. So, the series vs. Toledo will feature four night games at 6:45 pm (Tuesday - Friday) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has hit in 8 of his last 9 games (14-for-37, .378) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 6 runs. Has a .318 batting average in 30 road games (34-for-107) with a team-high 16 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Last 15 games is 19-for-60, .317.

Tsung-Che Cheng Has a 6-game hitting streak (9-for-22, .409) with 1 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI. Last 14 games is 17-for-49, .347.

Nathan Hickey Hit in 4 straight (6-for-14) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI.

Mikey Romero Hit in 9 of his last 11 games (15-for-41, .366) with 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR & 4 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 29 of his last 31 starts. Has 29 straight steals without being caught and leads the league with 32 SB. Has been hit by pitch 15 times in his 46 games played to lead the league. Those 15 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .319 batting average at home in 21 games (23-for-72) with 20 SB.

Jack Anderson Last 4 starts - 17.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 19 SO.

Osvaldo Berrios In his 3 relief appearances and 1 start with WooSox - 10 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 SO.

Alec Gamboa Last 5 games (4 RA & 1 GS) has allowed 1 run in 14 innings - 14 IP, 5 H, 1 R,1 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO.

Kyle Keller Last 7 relief appearances is 2-0 - 8.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 13 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 8 relief appearances - 9.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 19 SO.







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.