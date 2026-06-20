Brandon White's Gem Pushes Jacksonville to Win
Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Brandon White tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts while allowing one hit in seven scoreless frames helping the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeat the Durham Bulls 5-3 Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Jacksonville (40-32) opened the scoring in the top of the first. With one out, Matthew Etzel singled and went to third on a throwing error two batters later. With runners at the corners, Agustín Ramírez singled home Etzel, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead.
The offense continued in the top of the second. Johnny Olmstead (5) led off the inning with a solo homer off Durham (28-45) hurler Mason Englert (L, 0-2).
On his way to seven scoreless frames, White (W, 2-3) retiring 22-straight Durham Bulls from the final out of the first to the final out of the bottom of the seventh.
Jacksonville padded their lead in the sixth. Etzel singled and stole two bases. Three batters later, Ramírez singled, scoring Etzel for a three-run advantage.
Two more Jumbo Shrimp runs crossed in the eighth. Andrew Pintar singled and went to third on a double from Etzel. Following a strikeout, Graham Pauley knocked in both runners, putting Jacksonville ahead 5-0.
Durham woke up in the ninth inning. Logan Davidson and Connor Hujsak started the inning with consecutive singles. Oliver Dunn (11) walloped a three-run homer cutting the deficit to two. Following two outs, a single and an error brought the potential game-winning run to the plate. Zach Pop (S, 1) induced a groundout, sealing the Jumbo Shrimp win.
The Jumbo Shrimp and the Bulls continue their series in Saturday's 6:45 p.m. contest. RHP Karson Milbrandt (0-0, 0.82 ERA) starts for Jacksonville. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. Bally Live, MLB.tv and MiLB.tv.
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