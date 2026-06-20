King & Pinckney Homer in Series-Equalizing Victory

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Playing as the Rochester American Giants (44-27) on a warm Friday night, Rochester tied up their series against the Toledo Mud Hens (33-39) with their win Friday night, ending with a final score of 6-2. The Rochester offense was headlined by a three-run shot by 2B Seaver King and a solo homer by RF Andrew Pinckney. The American Giants pitching staff allowed only two runs and RHP Jack Sinclair earned the win with 1.0 scoreless inning, increasing his record to 4-0.

The American Giants found home early with a sequence of events that began with a base hit to right field from Seaver King. Shortly after, DH Abimelec Ortiz sent another to right field, allowing King to reach third. 3B Brady House popped out on a sacrifice fly, allowing King to reach home, putting Rochester up 1-0. SS Trey Lipscomb extended the American Giant lead after launching an RBI double to right field, allowing Ortiz to scamper home, putting Rochester up 2-0 in the first inning.

Toledo responded when C Eduardo Valencia doubled to left field and reached third after a subsequent fly out to center field. Valencia reached home to cut the Rochester lead in half after RF Corey Julks popped out on a sacrifice fly. The American Giants avoided further damage, entering the bottom of the second up 2-1.

Rochester wasted no time generating a response of their own when LF Joey Wiemer kept right field busy for Toledo after a base hit. C Riley Adams shot a slow single to shortstop, and following a throwing error, Wiemer was able to make his way to third as Adams found second. Immediately after, Seaver King blasted his fifth home run of the season, giving the American Giants a four-run advantage entering the third inning. Rochester added on to their offensive surge in the bottom half of the third after RF Andrew Pinckney drove in what initially looked to be a potential double off the wall, but to everyone in ESL Ballpark's surprise, was eventually ruled as a home run. Pinckney's eighth home run of the season put the American Giants up 6-1 entering the fourth.

The Mud Hens found one run to respond at the top of the fourth after Corey Julks found a sweet spot to drop in between first base and right field. Julks advanced to second after LF Tyler Gentry grounded out. Shortly after, DH Cal Stevenson popped to center field, allowing Julks to reach third. Toledo would score on a sacrifice fly for the second time of the evening after SS Max Burt popped out to right field, bringing Julks home to make it 6-2 Rochester.

The American Giants went on to cruise through five scoreless innings, holding the 6-2 score steady to gain their 44th win of the season.

RHP Andry Lara started for Rochester this evening. The Venezuela native put in 4.0 innings of work and allowed two runs on four hits, while also logging one strikeout. Jack Sinclair replaced Lara in the fifth. In 1.0 inning of work, the Florida native did not allow a run and only let up one hit, while throwing two strikeouts. In the sixth inning, RHP Erick Mejia made his first appearance for Rochester this season. The former Kansas City Royal allowed one hit and no runs in 1.0 inning. RHP Cole Henry replaced Mejia in the seventh. The 55th pick in the 2020 draft faced four batters in 1.0 inning and allowed one hit, zero runs, and threw one strikeout. RHP Luke Young replaced Henry in the eighth. The former Wilmington Blue Rock faced five batters in 1.0 inning and allowed one hit and zero runs. RHP Zak Kent came in to close for Rochester in the ninth. The former Minnesota Twin needed 1.0 inning to seal the victory for Rochester while allowing one hit and throwing eight strikes in the 13 pitches thrown.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is 2B Seaver King. The Wake Forest alum logged three hits on the evening, including a three-run homer that blew open the Rochester lead in the second inning. The 23-year-old from Georgia now has nine homers and 45 RBI through his first 24 Triple-A games.

Looking to secure a postseason birth, Rochester will revert to their Red Wings uniform on Saturday evening, as their series continues against Toledo. First pitch will be at 6:45 pm.







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

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