SWB Game Notes - June 19, 2026 - Doubleheader

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (35-35) @ Columbus Clippers (39-31)

June 19, 2026 | Games 71 & 72 | Away Games 35 & 36 |

Huntington Park | DH First Pitch 5:30 P.M.

Game 1: RH Adam Kloffenstein (2-5, 5.13) vs LH Logan Allen (2-2, 5.33)

Game 2: RH Dom Hamel (2-7, 7.63) vs RH Rorik Maltrud (1-0, 3.73)

LAST TIME OUT

COLUMBUS, OH (June 18, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 7-5 to the Columbus Clippers on Thursday afternoon at Huntington Park. Austin Wells homered twice, but the RailRiders could not overcome a three-homer, four-hit day from Cooper Ingle as the Clippers evened the series at one win apiece.

Wells led off the game with a solo blast on the very first pitch from Clippers' starter Pedro Avila. The MLB rehabber drove the ball 376 feet to straightaway center for the early lead. Ingle, the Cleveland Guardians #3 prospect, leveled the game with a solo homer off Alexander Cornielle in the bottom of the first. Ingle's second home run gave the Clippers a 2-1 edge in the third. Columbus added a run in the bottom of the fourth on three straight singles for a 3-1 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut the deficit to one in the top of the sixth when Yanquiel Fernández singled home Marco Luciano, but Columbus plated four in the bottom of the inning, keyed by a two-run single from Dayan Frias and Ingle's third home run of the game for a 7-2 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Wells' second home run of the game cut the Clippers' lead back to three. The 392-foot, two-run shot narrowed the tally to 7-4 Columbus. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run with a double steal in the eighth as Oswaldo Cabrera stole home to cap the scoring at 7-5.

Cornielle (0-1) took the loss in his SWB debut, allowing three runs on seven hits over four innings of work. Avila (3-6) earned the win with five-plus innings of work. Franco Aleman closed out the game for the Clippers, working a three-batter ninth for his seventh save.

Wells, Cabrera, and Duke Ellis had two hits each for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

NEWS AND NOTES

WELL, WELL, WELLS: Austin Wells played in his second rehab assignment with the RailRiders yesterday. After going 0-for-3 on Tuesday, he hit a leadoff home run to start off the game on the first pitch of the game. He then recorded his second homer of the day in the seventh inning. Wells also caught the entirety of the game.

WEATHER DEPENDENT - The RailRiders have had ten games impacted by weather through 70 contests. The team has been able to make up all of the games quickly except a game at Worcester in May that was completely canceled. The team has now played in seven doubleheaders on the season, splitting all but two. The team swept Rochester in April but were swept by Syracuse in May.

DOM'S DELIGHT - SWB starter Dom Hamel has really turned things around in the month of June. He has made three starts this month, pitching 16.1 innings for a 2.76 earned run average. Hamel has allowed just seven walks to 16 strikeouts in this time. The righty has posted two quality starts this season. This is compared a 7.63 ERA in 13 games pitched.

ON THE ARMS - The RailRiders hold a 2.12 earned run average in the two games this week, the second-best ERA in the International League. Despite allowing eight runs, only four of them were earned. But there were three home runs issued. In addition, the arms have let up just four walks, the least in the league, compared to 21 total strikeouts.

HERE'S YERRY- Yerry De Los Santos lowered his ERA to 3.45 in his 22nd appearance yesterday. Yerry is working through a scoreless month of June, not allowing a run in eight frames with no free bases on balls and seven strikeouts. In 31.1 total innings, the righty has allowed just eight walks compared to 35 strikeouts. He has also inherited nine runners this season and has let only one score. De Los Santos has had two stints with New York out of the bullpen this summer. His last was impressive, throwing 3.1 innings of shutout ball.

WELCOME COLE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre welcomes Cole Gabrielson to their roster for his first time in Triple-A. The 25-year-old was signed as a minor league free agent by New York on July 18, 2023 out of USC. Gabrielson began the season in Hudson Valley, where in 33 games he hit .256 with 1 home run, 5 RBIs and 10 steals. He was transferred to Double-A Somerset on 6/3 where he played in 11 games for a .289 average along with two homers and 3 RBIs. The righty was promoted to SWB on 6/17 after playing in all three outfield positions. His grandfather, Len, played nine professional seasons in the Majors with the Milwaukee Braves, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, California Angels, and Los Angeles Dodgers from the 1960s-1970s.







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.