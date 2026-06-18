Game Notes - June 18, 2026

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (35-34) @ Columbus Clippers (38-31)

June 18, 2026 | Game 70 | Away Game 34 | Huntington Park | First Pitch 12:05 P.M.

RH Alexander Cornielle (No Record) vs RH Pedro Avila (2-6, 7.08)

Cornielle (6/11 vs BNG-AA): 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1HR, 1 BB, 5 SO, 66 P (40 S) [Patriots, 3-1]

Avila (6/11 @ IND): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 SO, 68 P (46 SO) [Indians, 11-6]

LAST TIME OUT

COLUMBUS, OH (June 16, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Columbus Clippers 3-1 on Tuesday night at Huntington Park. Brendan Beck struck out nine as the RailRiders won their third straight.

Beck matched Austin Peterson zero-for-zero over the first three innings, with each starter racking up strikeouts. Peterson retired seven of the first nine RailRiders batters he faced on strikes. Beck struck out seven Clippers the first time through the order. Columbus opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth with a run on two hits. Cooper Ingle led off the inning with a double and scored on a one-out single by Bo Naylor.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-1 lead against the Columbus bullpen in the top of the seventh. Tyler Hardman singled and took third on a one-out double from Jonathan Ornelas. Hardman scored on a fielder's choice, and Ornelas crossed on a sac fly from Kenedy Corona. The RailRiders tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Ornelas singled in Hardman for a 3-1 edge.

Beck (6-2) matched his career-high of nine strikeouts for the third time this season, working six innings of three-hit ball for the win. Brad Hanner worked a scoreless seventh, and Yovanny Cruz pitched the final two innings for his second save. Peterson struck out 12 over 5.2 shutout innings, one off his career-high, but did not factor in the decision. Hunter Stanley (0-1) allowed the two seventh-inning runs and took the loss. Hardman and Ornelas paced the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre attack with two hits each.

NEWS AND NOTES

ORNELAS OUTSTANDING- Jonathan Ornelas holds the third best batting average of .324 in the International League. On Tuesday, he recorded a pair of hits, an RBI, and a run scored in the contest. The righty has played in 54 games with the RailRiders having produced eleven doubles, three triples, and five home runs. Ornelas has batted in 22 runs and scored 31 of his own. He has also swiped six bases. The 26-year-old was signed by New York as a minor league free agent on 11/6/25.

FIRST HALF STANDINGS - The RailRiders are now 11th in the International League heading into the final week of the first half. They are eight and a half games back, being a game above .500. The team will only play 74 out of 75 games after having a contest canceled in Worcester. Memphis is out in front with a one-game lead over Rochester. Columbus is ahead of SWB in the standings, sitting just five and a half games back.

BECK'S BEST - Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck recorded his team-high sixth win of the season in his sixth quality start. On Tuesday, Beck won the early pitcher's duel after tossing six innings of one-run ball. He let up just three hits, while walking none and striking out nine on just 81 pitches. He has earned International League Pitcher of the Week twice first for his 5.2 innings of shutout ball against Syracuse and then for his seven no-hit frames also against the Mets. Beck has lowered his earned run average to 3.23 with a team-high five wins in 31 starts. Despite missing a start in Triple-A to make his Major League debut out of the bullpen on May 7, the righty has the best ERA among qualified pitchers in the league. He also has tossed the most innings with 75.1, is tied for the most wins, and has notched the most strikeouts with 81. The 27-year-old was drafted by the Yankees in the 2nd round back in 2021 out of Stanford University.

GOT THEM: SWB struck out a dozen times at the hand of starter Austin Peterson. It was the most times they have gone down on strikes by the first pitcher of the game. The RailRiders recorded their season-high strikeouts of 16 total on April 14 at Syracuse.

STREAK SNAPPED: Oswaldo Cabrera now snapped his nine-game hit streak for the RailRiders, tied for third best in the International League. It started in game two of the doubleheader at Syracuse on June 3 and is still on going. Since then, he went 13-for-34 for a .382 average, with two doubles and a home run. He drove in four and scored four of his own. Cabrera holds a .350 batting average in eleven games in the month of June. The switch-hitter has spent the entire season on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's roster.

ONE RUN ADVANTAGE- The RailRiders are 8-5 in the series opener this season after a win on Tuesday night. The team is also 10-7 in their first contest after a day off.

AGAINST COLUMBUS- The Clippers lead the RailRiders with 166 wins to 137 losses in the all-time series numbers. The last time these two teams faced off was in September of 2023 at Huntington Park.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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