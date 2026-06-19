Knights Pitch Shutout Propelled by Harris' Bat

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Charlotte Knights claimed their second straight victory over the Buffalo Bisons, battling through winds of 24 mph and some rain to win 4-0, taking a 2-1 series lead on the road.

Dustin Harris wasted no time leading the Knights' scoring charge with a two-run homer in the first inning, bringing home Rikuu Nishida, who had reached base via a walk after a successful ABS challenge.

That early lead set the tone for starting pitcher Mason Adams, who flung five scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits and one walk while striking out six Buffalo batters.

Charlotte's bullpen passed the baton well, with MLB rehabber Jordan Hicks throwing a perfect inning with two strikeouts, followed by two scoreless innings from Jairo Iriarte, who also struck out two batters.

In the seventh inning, Charlotte was able to double their lead thanks to an RBI double from Jason Matthews followed by an RBI single by Nishida to go up 4-0.

Going into the ninth inning with a four-run lead, Adisyn Coffey came in to close out the game for the Knights. The Bisons led the inning off with a single followed by a walk, but Coffey rallied with a timely strikeout followed by a game-clinching double play.

Tomorrow, Charlotte will look to secure a series tie at minimum, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm at Sahlen Field.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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