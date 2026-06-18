Section V Baseball Hall of Fame Announces 2026 Induction Class

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The New York State Section V Baseball Hall of Fame has announced its 2026 induction class, honoring seven individuals and one championship team whose accomplishments have left a lasting impact on baseball throughout the region and beyond.

The Class of 2026 includes former Monroe Community College Head Coach DUDLEY "SKIP" BAILEY, former Major Leaguer and Aquinas Institute graduate CHRIS BOSTICK, St. John Fisher University standout JUSTIN D'AMATO, Fairport and Le Moyne College pitching star TIM FENNELL, former University of Connecticut and McQuaid Jesuit standout DUSTY ODENBACH, Monroe Community College and Ball State slugger JOHNNY RICOTTA, SUNY Cortland All-American MIKE ZACCARDO, and the 2017 LIVONIA BULLDOGS, the first baseball team in school history to capture a New York State Championship.

Skip Bailey enjoyed success both on the field and in the dugout. After earning All-Conference honors at Monroe Community College and All-Big Eight recognition at the University of Colorado, he returned to MCC as head coach from 1996-2007. Bailey guided the Tribunes to six Region III Championships and earned five Region III Coach of the Year awards before being inducted into the NJCAA Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

A 2009 New York State Champion at Aquinas Institute, Chris Bostick went on to play nine seasons in affiliated baseball after being selected by Oakland in the 44th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He was a two-time International League All-Star, the 2017 Indianapolis Indians MVP, and appeared in the Major Leagues with Pittsburgh and Miami.

Justin D'Amato became one of the most decorated pitchers in St. John Fisher history after starring at Canandaigua Academy. A four-time Rawlings All-American and four-time All-Region selection, he remains the program's all-time leader in wins, ERA, innings pitched, strikeouts, and starts. He was inducted into the St. John Fisher Hall of Fame in 2022.

Tim Fennell helped lead Fairport to a Section V Championship in 1976, striking out 16 batters in the title game. He later posted a 17-4 career record at Le Moyne College, helping the Dolphins reach four NCAA Tournaments and two Division II College World Series appearances while throwing a collegiate no-hitter.

Dusty Odenbach starred at McQuaid Jesuit, recording a perfect game, two no-hitters, and 20 home runs while earning Rochester City Catholic Player of the Year honors twice. He continued his career at the University of Connecticut before being selected by the Kansas City Royals in the eighth round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

Johnny Ricotta earned three First Team All-County selections at Greece Athena before rewriting the record books at Monroe Community College. A 2017 First Team All-American, he still holds MCC career records in home runs, RBI, and total bases before finishing his collegiate career at Ball State University.

Mike Zaccardo earned Monroe County Player of the Year honors at West Irondequoit before continuing his career at Monroe Community College and SUNY Cortland. The 2007 SUNYAC Player of the Year was a First Team All-Region selection, Third Team All-American, and Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner before signing with the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

The 2017 Livonia Bulldogs round out the class after becoming the first baseball team in school history to win a New York State Championship. Led by head coach Scott Gilman, Livonia finished 23-2 and outscored opponents 215-55 en route to the Class B state title.

Tickets for the June 21 game and all 2026 Red Wings home games are available now at the Red Wings Ticket Office, by phone at (585) 454-1001, or online at RedWingsBaseball.com. For anyone interested in attending the pregame ceremony at 11:00 am and buffet after the on-field induction, please contact Billy Bowe (coachbowe@rochester.rr.com).







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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