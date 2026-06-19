Barrero Homers Again in Loss

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Norfolk Tides (27-45) fell the Syracuse Mets (36-36), 6-5, on Thursday night in 10 innings at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse forced extras in the ninth, eventually taking the game from Tides.

Norfolk led at two different points in regulation, scoring the first two runs of the game in the second inning. That started with a Luis Vázquez RBI single. He finished the game 3-for-5 with a double and the RBI.

José Barrero gave the lead to Norfolk with his 15th homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth inning. He has three home runs over his previous two games.

Syracuse crawled it's way back, scoring a run in the sixth inning. Norfolk scratched across an insurance run in the ninth, but it was not enough as the Mets scored two in the ninth to force extras. After Norfolk couldn't score in the 10th, the Mets walked-off in the bottom-half to complete the comeback and take the series lead.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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