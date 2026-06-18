Stripers' Thursday Game vs. Louisville Postponed by Inclement Weather

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Tonight's game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Louisville Bats at Gwinnett Field has been postponed by inclement weather. The Stripers and Bats will make the game up as part of a doubleheader at Gwinnett Field on Friday, June 19. The first of two seven-inning contests begins at 5:05 p.m. Main gates open at 4:00 p.m.

Friday marks the start of Atlanta Black Crackers Weekend, with the Stripers playing in throwback uniforms honoring the legendary Negro League team that once called Ponce de Leon Park home. It's also Faith & Family Night, as well as Fireworks Friday (presented by Akins Ford). Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

Listen to all the action on MyCountry993.com beginning at 4:50 p.m. or watch the live stream on Bally Sports Live.

Tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value for any remaining Stripers' 2026 regular-season home game. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Gwinnett Field Ticket Office during normal business hours, Monday-Friday (beginning at 10:00 a.m.), Saturday (gamedays only starting at 1:00 p.m.), and Sunday (gamedays only starting at 9:00 a.m.).







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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