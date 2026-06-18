June 23-28 Homestand Preview

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights return home to Truist Field next week to host the Rochester Red Wings, Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from Tuesday, June 23, through Sunday, June 28.

Fans can purchase tickets online at here, by phone at 704-274-8332 or in person at the Charlotte Knights ticket office.

The full promotional schedule for the series is listed below:

Tuesday, June 23 vs Rochester Red Wings: Musical Theatre Night

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Defy gravity and experience a night of Broadway magic at Truist Field! Fans can meet Elphaba, Glinda and Fiyero while enjoying special in-game performances from the Showtime Theater Company, bringing beloved musical theater moments to life throughout the evening. Whether you're a longtime theater fan or just looking for a unique night at the ballpark, this is one show you won't want to miss!

Wednesday, June 24 vs Rochester Red Wings: Pre-game Entertainment from The Stolen Bases

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Arrive early and enjoy live music from The Stolen Bases before first pitch. The local band will help set the tone for an exciting night at the ballpark with a pregame performance to get fans ready for all the action ahead.

Thursday, June 25 vs Rochester Red Wings: Thirsty Thursday & Entertainment by Bullfrog Moon

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Kick off the weekend early with Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 drink specials throughout the game! Arrive early for live pregame entertainment from Bullfrog Moon and enjoy a fun-filled evening at the ballpark!

Friday, June 26 vs Rochester Red Wings: Sweet Teas Shirt Giveaway & Fireworks

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Celebrate one of the South's favorite traditions as the Knights take the field in their Sweet Teas jerseys, presented by Moringstar Marinas. Fans can enjoy freshly brewed sweet tea and specialty food offerings throughout the ballpark, while the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Sweet Teas shirt giveaway. Stick around the game for a spectacular postgame fireworks show presented by Truist!

Saturday, June 27 vs Rochester Red Wings: LCH Youth Jersey Giveaway, Fireworks, & Pre-game Catch

First Pitch 6:05 p.m. EDT | Gates 5:00 p.m.

Join us for a special night at the ballpark as the Knights take the field in Levine Children's Hospital jerseys, with game-worn jerseys available through a charitable auction benefiting Arts for Life.

Fans can enjoy pre-game catch on the field and live entertainment from Split Second Sound before the first pitch. The first 1,000 kids through the gates will receive a Levine Children's Hospital youth jersey, and the night concludes with our spectacular postgame fireworks show presented by Truist!

Sunday, June 28 vs Rochester Red Wings: Bark in the Ballpark

First Pitch 5:05 p.m. EDT | Gates 4:00 p.m.

Bring your furry friends to the ballpark for Bark in the Ballpark this Sunday! Enjoy free caricatures by Lonnie, pregame entertainment from Generation Gap and a dog-friendly day filled with fun.

After the game, fans and their pups are invited onto the field to run the bases together, creating the perfect ending to a tail-wagging afternoon and presented by Chici Mama and Obedient K9 Academy.

Want more ballpark fun? Follow us on social media @Knightsbaseball for more behind-the-scenes fun, promotions, game day moments and exclusive content all season long!







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.