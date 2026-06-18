Full House Cheers as Cooper Ingle Has Himself a Day

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - On a gorgeous Thursday afternoon at Huntington Park, one of the Cleveland Guardians top prospects put on a show for a crowd of 10,100. Catcher Cooper Ingle blasted three home runs and a double as part of a 4-for-4 day to lead the Columbus Clippers to a win over the visiting Scranton/WB RailRiders, 7-5.

Ingle hit solo shots in the 1st and the 3rd innings, then added a two-run round-tripper in the 6th to give him twelve homers on the year. Unfortunately the game would end with Ingle on deck, missing a chance at one more.

Shortstop Angel Genao and left-fielder Dayan Frias contributed RBI singles for the Clippers.

Right-hander Pedro Avila (3-6) allowed just two runs over 5.0 innings, striking out a pair.

The victory gives the Clippers an overall mark of 39-31 on the year, while SWB falls to 35-35.

Columbus and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continue the series on Friday with a doubleheader beginning at 5:30pm. The second game will start 30 minutes after the completion of the first game, to be followed by a fireworks show at evening's end. Don't forget it's $5 Friday, select small domestic draft beers are just five bucks! You can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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