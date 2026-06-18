Sounds Welcome Back Braves Affiliate to Begin Second Half

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park to begin the second half of the season with back-to-back homestands running through the Independence Day weekend. The first of two homestands will start with a six-game series as they welcome back the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A Affiliate, Atlanta Braves) on June 23-28. The series will have two gate giveaways, Pride Night and Margaritaville Night, Friday Fireworks, Hit City Saturday and Sunday Family Fun Day.

Gates for the first four games of the week (June 23-26) will open at 5:30. Gates for Hit City Saturday, June 27 and Sunday Family Funday, June 28 will open at 5:00.

REMINDER: Due to the heat of the summer upon us, Sunday games will be moved from day games (1:05) to night games (6:05) beginning with the upcoming series against Gwinnett.

The home slate will begin on Tuesday, featuring another Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays, where you can bring your dog and enjoy baseball at the ballpark. Wednesday's game will feature the first giveaway of the week with a Brice Turang Skyline Bobblehead. The action continues with Winning Wednesday. If the Sounds win, all fans can round the bases after the game.

Thursday features Music Bingo throughout the game with drink specials available at the concessions and another Throwback Thursday as players wear the classic fan-favorite 1978 jersey. Thursday will also feature Pride Night, where everyone can celebrate love, inclusion, and community with a night of baseball that honors and uplifts the people around you.

The fun continues into the weekend on Friday as fans can stick around after the final out to watch the Nashville sky light up with postgame fireworks. Friday night will also feature Lipscomb University Night. Saturday will feature another Hit City Saturday while fans get to receive the second and final giveaway of the week with a Hawaiian Shirt that will be handed out on Margaritaville Night.

The series concludes with Sunday Family Fun Day as kids can take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and can round the bases after the game is complete.

All single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available for purchase online, in-person at the Ticket Office, or by calling 615-690-HITS. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615) 690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

A full rundown of other promotions for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, June 23 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

Bring your dog and enjoy baseball together at the ballpark. Pups are welcome, vibes are laid-back, and it's a perfect Tuesday night in Hit City.

A portion of all dog-area tickets will benefit the Adopt a Golden.

$2 Tuesdays - All fans can buy $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stands.

The special day will feature a dog race under the scoreboard to represent the Country Legends Race presented by First Horizon.

Wednesday, June 24 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Brice Turang Skyline Bobblehead (first 2,000 fans) presented by First Horizon.

Ceremonial First Pitch - Tim Dillard

The former Nashville Sound (2007-13, 2019) and Milwaukee Brewer (2008-2012) will throw out the first pitch before the game.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi

If the Sounds win, all fans are invited round the bases postgame.

Kroger Wednesday presented by Kroger

Win with Kroger Wednesdays and pick up a 4-pack of tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain drinks for $44 every Wednesday.

To pick up your voucher, show the Kroger mobile app to the First Horizon Park ticket office. Limit four Kroger 4-packs per person, per date.

Thursday, June 25 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Pride Night

Celebrate love, inclusion, and community with a night of baseball that honors and uplifts the people around you.

Along with Pride Night, you will receive a Pride Bandana for those that have purchased the ticket bundles. The bundle is available to purchase here.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser

The Sounds will wear the fan-favorite throwback home uniforms with drink specials at concession stands. Specials include $2 small fountain Pepsi products, $3 12oz. domestic draft beer, $4 16oz canned beers, $4 12oz craft and premium draft beers, $4 bratwursts, and $5 NÜTRL vodka seltzers.

Wristbands at The Band Box

Where all Sounds fans have the opportunity to mingle and chat with others while they enjoy a great night of baseball presented by Jevo.

Music Bingo presented by Pepsi

The first 500 fans get a chance to win prizes from local businesses. The theme will present all the best Pride Anthems featuring LGBTQIA+ artists and diva allies. Every bingo board includes a FREE Pepsi Fountain drink, redeemable that night at the concession stand.

Friday, June 26 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Lipscomb University Night

An annual university night where students and staff will get in-game recognitions.

Lipscomb fans, alumni, staff and students can purchase their tickets here.

Friday Fireworks - Kick off the start of your weekend watching the Nashville sky light up with a postgame fireworks show every Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Saturday, June 27 vs. Gwinnett - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

Hawaiian Shirt (first 2,000 fans).

Margaritaville Night

Kick back, relax, and enjoy island vibes at the ballpark. With laid-back energy and summer feels, it's a perfect escape to Margaritaville-Hit City style.

Parrot-heads are encouraged to "party with a purpose" and purchase their tickets through the Music City Phins ticket link here and will also benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

Enjoy some pre-game live music performed by Doyle Grisham, Brendan Mayer, John Frinzi and more entertainment options around the center field plaza. Enjoy some pre-game live music performed by Doyle Grisham, Brendan Mayer, John Frinzi and more entertainment options around the center field plaza.

Hit City Saturday

The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy pregame live music under the guitar scoreboard and the many entertainment options of The Band Box.

Sunday, June 28 vs. Gwinnett - 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

Pirates and Princesses Night

Pirates and princesses will make an appearance for the game, while fans get the chance to take photos with the princess on the concourse under the scoreboard.

Sunday Family Fun Day

Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and Kids Round the Bases postgame presented by First Horizon.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information regarding Group Outings or Premium Hospitality options, please call 615-690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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