Saints Swept in Doubleheader, Fall 6-4 in Game Two

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints have found their kryptonite and it's the Omaha Storm Chasers. It had been three weeks since the Saints had lost back-to-back games and that came at the hands of the Storm Chasers. On Thursday night at CHS Field, they lost two games to the Storm Chasers after falling in the nightcap 6-4 in front of 6,943.

Ben Ross got it started for the Saints leading off the first inning with a homer to left, his fifth of the season, making it 1-0.

In the next half inning the Storm Chasers grabbed the lead by putting up three. Matthew Lugo led off with a double to left and scored on a Luca Tresh single to left tying the game at one. Drew Waters followed with a walk and with one out Brandon Drury made it 2-1 with an RBI single to right-center. With two outs Josh Rojas increased the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single to right-center.

The Saints loaded the bases in the third on a Gabby Gonzalez single to left-center, an Aaron Sabato hit by pitch, and a walk to Cody Morissette. With two outs Henry Kusiak cleared the bases with a double off the wall in left-center giving the Saints a 4-3 lead.

Drury tied the game in the fourth with a solo homer to right, his first of the season.

Brett Squires gave the Storm Chasers the lead in the fifth with a solo homer to left, his ninth of the season, making it 5-4. Lugo then reached on an infield single when the ball kicked off the second base bag and into shallow center field. Lugo stole second and scored on an infield single to second from Waters and the subsequent throwing error to first by Cody Morissette increasing the lead to 6-4.

The Saints best chance to tie the game came in the seventh, the last inning in the doubleheader. Gonzalez led off with a single finishing a 3-3 game and a 5-6 day. With two outs Morrissette singled to right-center putting runners at first and second. With the tying runs aboard and the winning run at the plate Tanner Schobel struck out to end the game.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series on Friday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send LHP Aaron Rozek (1-0, 2.53) to the mound against RHP Randy Dobnak (5-5, 4.24). The game can be seen on FOX 9+, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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