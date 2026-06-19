Rain-Shortened Game Flows in Jacksonville's Favor

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hit four homers to earn a rain-shortened 11-5 victory over the Durham Bulls on Thursday night at the DBAP.

After the game was scoreless through 2 1/2 innings, Durham (28-44) took a 1-0 lead against Miami Marlins rehabbing Eury Perez when Oliver Dunn singled to right field to score Connor Hujsak.

But Jacksonville (39-32) took a 2-1 advantage in the fourth on a two-run homer by Deyvison De Los Santos against Bulls starter Ty Johnson (L, 2-1). Jared Serna and Kemp Alderman hit homers in the fifth, then GrifiÃÆn Conine drilled a three-run shot in the sixth off reliever Alex Cook as Jacksonville built a 9-2 lead.

Hujsak tripled home Logan Davidson in the fifth, then the Bulls hit a pair of homers in the sixth as Carson Williams and Cooper Kinney each went deep against reliever Jack Ralston.

Heavy rains began as the seventh inning ended and after waiting out a 30-minute delay, the game was called.

Johnson suffered his first Triple-A loss by allowing six hits and six runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Johnson fanned a season-high nine batters.

Perez worked 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts while permitting three hits and one run.

The series continues into its fourth game on Friday night with Mason Englert (0-1, 4.70) slated to oppose Brandon White (1-3, 10.19) at 6:45 PM ET.

Notes: Reliever Alex Cook's string of 16 outings without permitting an earned run ended when Conine connected for a three-run shot in the sixth... Williams' homer was his second in the series, both coming on 0-2 pitches.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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