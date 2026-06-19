Jacksonville Wins Rain-Shortened Contest with Durham

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Thanks to four home runs, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Durham Bulls 11-5 in seven innings Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth, Jacksonville (39-32) jumped out to a lead they would never relinquish. Rece Hinds started the frame with a single and scored two batters later on a two-run blast from Deyvison De Los Santos (8) off Durham starter Ty Johnson (L, 2-1).

The Jumbo Shrimp increased their lead in the fifth. Gage Miller started the inning with a single and Jared Serna (8) followed with a two-run blast increasing the lead to 4-1. Two batters later, Kemp Alderman (10) crushed a solo home run, giving Jacksonville a 5-1 advantage.

The Bulls cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Logan Davidson walked and scored on a triple from Connor Hujsak, making it a three-run game.

Jacksonville packed the power in the sixth. With one out, Johnny Olmstead walked and went to second on a base hit from Ethan O'Donnell. Two batters later, Serna plated Olmstead with a base hit, pushing the lead back to four. In the ensuing at-bat, Griffin Conine (1) blasted a three-run shot, pushing the Jumbo Shrimp advantage to 9-2.

Durham responded immediately in the bottom of the sixth. Carson Williams (8) started the frame with a solo homer, cutting the deficit to six. Three batters later, Homer Bush Jr. reached on an error and scored on a two-run home run by Cooper Kinney (3).

With the Jumbo Shrimp owning a four-run advantage, they kept the foot on the gas in the seventh. With one out, De Los Santos and Olmstead drew consecutive walks. A double steal coupled with a double from O'Donnell pushed the lead to 11-5.

The game went into a rain delay in the top of the eighth and never resumed and the Jumbo Shrimp won 11-5 in seven innings.

After trading zeroes in the first two frames, Durham plated the game's first run in the bottom of the third. With one out, Hujsak doubled and scored two batters later on a base hit from Oliver Dunn, giving the Bulls a 1-0 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp and the Bulls continue their series in Friday's 6:45 p.m. contest. RHP Brandon White (1-3, 10.19 ERA) starts for Jacksonville and Durham will counter with RHP Mason Englert (0-1, 4.70 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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