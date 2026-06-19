Iowa Falls to Indianapolis 11-8
Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (29-40) fell to the Indianapolis Indians (29-43) 11-8 on Thursday evening at Principal Park.
Iowa scored a run in the second inning on a solo home run from Jonathon Long and another run in the third inning when Christian Bethancourt scored on a wild pitch. Indianapolis would go on to score a run in the fifth inning before going on to score seven runs in the sixth inning to take the lead 8-2.
Iowa responded with five runs on three home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Chas McCormick and Bethancourt hit a pair of two-run home runs and Casey Opitz hit a solo home run to make it a one run game. The Indians went on to score two more runs in the seventh inning and one more run in the eighth inning to extend their lead to 11-7. Iowa scored one run in the bottom of the ninth on a James Triantos sacrifice fly.
Iowa continues a six game series against Indianapolis on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
International League Stories from June 18, 2026
- Storm Chasers Sweep Doubleheader against Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Swept in Doubleheader, Fall 6-4 in Game Two - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Falls to Indianapolis 11-8 - Iowa Cubs
- A 10-Run Outing Lands Hens Game Three Victory at Red Wings - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Falls to Toledo in Game Three of Six-Game Set - Rochester Red Wings
- Pache's Walk-Off Single Lifts Mets Past Tides, 6-5, in 10 Innings - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Pitch Shutout Propelled by Harris' Bat - Charlotte Knights
- Rain-Shortened Game Flows in Jacksonville's Favor - Durham Bulls
- Jacksonville Wins Rain-Shortened Contest with Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Barrero Homers Again in Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Gallagher Strikes out Four in Bisons Loss to Charlotte - Buffalo Bisons
- 'Pigs Clip WooSox to Snap Four-Game Losing Streak - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Father's Day at Sahlen Field as Bisons Host Knights June 21 - Buffalo Bisons
- Saints Playoff Hopes Dashed in 12-4 Loss to Storm Chasers in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- June 23-28 Homestand Preview - Charlotte Knights
- June 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios, Tie Breakers & Magic Number Update - Memphis Redbirds
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 23-28 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Wells' Effort Trumped by Columbus, Ingle - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Full House Cheers as Cooper Ingle Has Himself a Day - Columbus Clippers
- Stripers' Thursday Game vs. Louisville Postponed by Inclement Weather - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds Welcome Back Braves Affiliate to Begin Second Half - Nashville Sounds
- Section V Baseball Hall of Fame Announces 2026 Induction Class - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Kick off Second Half with Homestand against St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- Game Notes - June 18, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.