Iowa Falls to Indianapolis 11-8

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (29-40) fell to the Indianapolis Indians (29-43) 11-8 on Thursday evening at Principal Park.

Iowa scored a run in the second inning on a solo home run from Jonathon Long and another run in the third inning when Christian Bethancourt scored on a wild pitch. Indianapolis would go on to score a run in the fifth inning before going on to score seven runs in the sixth inning to take the lead 8-2.

Iowa responded with five runs on three home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Chas McCormick and Bethancourt hit a pair of two-run home runs and Casey Opitz hit a solo home run to make it a one run game. The Indians went on to score two more runs in the seventh inning and one more run in the eighth inning to extend their lead to 11-7. Iowa scored one run in the bottom of the ninth on a James Triantos sacrifice fly.

Iowa continues a six game series against Indianapolis on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.