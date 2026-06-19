Pache's Walk-Off Single Lifts Mets Past Tides, 6-5, in 10 Innings

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets douse Cristian Pache after his walk-off hit

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets douse Cristian Pache after his walk-off hit(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - Down to their final out and trailing by two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Syracuse Mets stormed back to defeat the Norfolk Tides, 6-5, in 10 innings on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Ji Hwan Bae and Nick Morabito hit back-to-back solo home runs with two outs in the ninth to force extra innings, and Cristian Pache delivered a walk-off RBI single in the 10th, giving Syracuse its fifth walk-off win of the season.

Norfolk (28-44) struck first in the second inning. Luis Vázquez lined an RBI single to center field to score José Barrero, and a wild pitch moments later brought home Ryan Noda to give the Tides a 2-0 lead.

Syracuse (36-36) answered in the third when Hayden Senger launched a solo home run to left field, trimming the deficit to 2-1.

The Mets tied the game in the fourth. Andy Ibáñez singled and Yonny Hernández followed with a base hit before Pache ripped a ground-rule double to right field, scoring Ibáñez and evening the score at 2-2.

Norfolk moved back in front in the sixth when José Barrero blasted a two-run homer to left field, giving the Tides a 4-2 advantage.

Syracuse got one run back in the seventh. Nick Morabito smacked a solo home run to right-center field, making it a 4-3 game.

The Tides added an insurance run in the ninth. After three walks loaded the bases, Silas Ardoin scored on a balk by Jefry Yan, stretching Norfolk's lead to 5-3.

Down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, the Mets rallied. Ji Hwan Bae launched a solo homer to right-center field, and one batter later, Morabito tied the game with another solo shot to right, making it 5-5.

In the 10th, Daniel Duarte worked around a single and a stolen base, stranding runners at second and third to keep the game tied.

In the bottom of the inning, Ryan Clifford began the frame at second base. After flyouts by Ibáñez and Hernández, Pache lined a single to center field, scoring Clifford with the winning run and giving Syracuse a 6-5 victory.

On the mound, Nate Lavender started and struck out four, allowing two runs while recording four outs. Dan Hammer followed and tossed two and two-thirds scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Felipe De La Cruz worked a perfect fifth inning but allowed two runs in the sixth. Guillo Zuñiga stranded three runners through two scoreless frames and struck out two. Jefry Yan surrendered one run in the ninth, and Daniel Duarte stranded the tying run in scoring position in the 10th to earn the win.

Morabito finished with two home runs and two RBIs, while Bae added a game-tying blast in the ninth. Pache drove in two runs, including the walk-off single.

Syracuse continues its series with Norfolk on Friday night. Left-hander Zach Thornton is scheduled to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Christian Herberholtz. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Images from this story







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.