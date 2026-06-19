Rochester Falls to Toledo in Game Three of Six-Game Set

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Plates (43-27) were unable to keep up with the Toledo Mud Hens (33-38) Thursday night, falling 10-6 in a high-scoring affair. 1B Abimelec Ortiz went yard, both 3B Yohandy Morales and LF Trey Lipscomb added RBI doubles, while CF Andrew Pinckney added an outfield assist, and RF Christian Franklin made a sparkling sliding catch in the losing effort.

With two outs in the top of the second inning, Mud Hens 3B Jace Jung launched a solo home run to straightaway center field, giving Toledo an early 1-0 lead.

Toledo added to its lead in the top of the third inning. CF Max Clark singled and moved to second on a balk. Following a flyout and a walk drawn by 2B Gage Workman, LF Ben Malgeri lined a single that scored Clark, extending the Mud Hens' lead to 2-0.

Rochester responded in kind in the bottom of the third inning. 2B Phillip Glasser singled and later advanced to third as Christian Franklin reached safely. SS Seaver King followed with a base hit, and Glasser eventually came home on a groundout, cutting Toledo's lead to 2-1.

The Plates kept the offense rolling in the bottom of the fourth inning. DH Brady House collected his second hit of the night with a single, and after a strikeout, Andrew Pinckney drew a walk to put two runners aboard. Trey Lipscomb then ripped a double down the left-field line, scoring both House and Pinckney, the latter sliding home safely for dramatic effect to give Rochester its first lead of the night, 3-2.

Toledo sent 11 batters to the plate in their half of the seventh, after a leadoff double by Jung, the next three batters reached base on a hit by pitch and a trio of walks, allowing the Mud Hens to retake the lead. Toledo added three more in the frame courtesy of an RBI groundout to a diving Glasser, an RBI sac fly from Workman, and the third bases-loaded walk in the inning to make it 7-3 Hens.

In the top of the eighth, Toledo pulled away even further. C Tomás Nido led off the inning with a single to the warning track, but was gunned down by Andrew Pinckney for the first out of the frame. Toledo stayed resilient, Navigato and Max Clark would hit a pair of singles, and both proceeded to score on a double-steal that coincided with a pair of errors to make it 9-3 Mud Hens.

Ortiz would get one back for the Plates in the bottom half of the inning with a 436-foot bomb over the center field fence, his 13th home run of the season, to make it a five-run Toledo advantage.

Toledo loaded the bases in the top of the ninth on a combination of a single, a walk, and a hit by pitch. Navigato brought home Jung on a sac fly, allowing Toledo to regain their six-run lead.

Rochester fought back in the bottom of the ninth. Pinckney led off what would be a string of three straight singles to lead off the inning, with the third from Glasser driving in Pinckney to shave a run off the Mud Hens' lead. The Plates added one more on a Morales RBI double, his 44th of the season, to make it 10-6. But it was too little, too late.

RHP Chandler Champlain got the start for Rochester, and the right-hander pitched 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two batters. RHP Robert Cranz made his Triple-A debut to start the seventh, allowing four runs on one hit and two walks without recording an out. LHP Zach Penrod entered in relief of Cranz and worked 0.2 innings, issuing one walk and allowing one run. RHP Eddy Yean entered in relief of Penrod and recorded one out, issuing three walks while striking out one batter over 0.1 innings of work. RHP Trevor Gott entered in relief of Yean and pitched 1.0 inning, allowing two runs on five hits. LHP Carson Palmquist entered the game in the ninth inning and pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one run on one hit and one walk.

The Rochester Plates Player of the Game today is RHP Chandler Champlain. The former USC Trojan is still the league leader in WHIP with his at 0.99. He also ranks third with a 3.43 ERA, fifth with 62.5 innings pitched, and a .221 batting average against.

Rochester will play game two of the series against the Med Hens on Friday at 6:45 p.m., as they look to bounce back into the win column and secure first place and a home playoff berth. RHP Andry Lara will start for Rochester against RHP Dylan File for the Mud Hens.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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