Gallagher Strikes out Four in Bisons Loss to Charlotte

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons had a few late opportunities, including in the bottom of the ninth inning, but were unable to complete a comeback in a 4-0 loss to the Charlotte Knights on Thursday evening at Sahlen Field.

Pat Gallagher struck out four batters over two innings of work. Starting pitcher Jake Bloss also recorded three strikeouts across four innings. The right-hander was making his first start with the Bisons on the season after he underwent Tommy John surgery last season. Bloss made four minor league rehab appearances before re-joining Buffalo.

Charlotte started strong in the top of the first with a two-run home run by Dustin Harris that scored Rikuu Nishida to give the Knights a quick 2-0 lead.

After surrendering the home run, Bloss retired the next ten batters, striking out three.

Josh Kasevich recorded his eleventh double of the season in the bottom of the second.

Gallagher stepped onto the mound for Buffalo in the top of the fifth and retired the side, striking out two.

Charlotte added to their lead in the top of the seventh inning. Jason Matthews hit an RBI double to score Ryan Galanie, then Nishida followed with an RBI single to score Matthews. The two-run inning extended the Knights' lead to 4-0.

Buffalo and Charlotte are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Friday evening for game four of this series. The Knights have won two of the first three games of the series. Josh Fleming is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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