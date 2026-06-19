Father's Day at Sahlen Field as Bisons Host Knights June 21
Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
What better place to take dad on his special day than the ballpark?! The Bisons are hosting the Charlotte Knights on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21 with a fun-filled afternoon for dad and the whole family planned at Sahlen Field (1:05 p.m.).
Father's Day at the Ballpark presented by ECMC will include a Bisons Logo Baseball Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. (SPECIAL TIME 11:30 a.m.). Be sure to bring your mitt and hang onto that baseball because we'll also host a special postgame Play Catch With Dad on the Field following what we hope is a Bisons win!
As a BrightPath Kids Sunday 'Funday,' the afternoon will also include a pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet, special activities for kids and of course, and Kids Run the Bases postgame, presented by Platter's Chocolates!
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