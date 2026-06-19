Storm Chasers Sweep Doubleheader against Saints

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (32-39) took both games of a doubleheader against the St. Paul Saints (40-31) on Thursday night. Omaha won Game 1 over St. Paul 12-4 and Game 2 by a score of 6-4 as Josh Rojas collected 4 hits over the two games while the Storm Chasers launched 4 home runs in the twin-bill.

GAME 1: OMAHA 12, ST. PAUL 4 (7 Innings)

The Storm Chasers opened the scoring in the top of the 1st inning when Matthew Lugo reached on a throwing error, bringing home Rojas and Peyton Wilson to make it 2-0 Omaha.

The Saints cut into the lead with a sacrifice fly off Storm Chasers starter Bailey Falter in the bottom of the 2nd inning, then tied the game 2-2 with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Kevin Newman reclaimed the lead for Omaha in the top of the 4th inning with an RBI double, then Rojas brought him home with a 3-run home run to extend the lead to 6-2.

Falter finished a scoreless 4th inning, then Génesis Cabrera (1-0) came in for the 5th inning and worked a clean frame as well.

In the top of the 6th inning, the Storm Chasers put up 5 runs, starting with an RBI single from Rojas and a two-run double from Wilson. Brett Squires followed with an RBI groundout, then Lugo connected on a run-scoring single, giving Omaha an 11-2 lead.

Luke Jackson took the mound for the bottom of the 6th inning and fired a 1-2-3 frame, then Gavin Cross did more damage with his 3rd hit of the game, a solo shot in the top of the 7th inning to grow the lead to 12-2.

Jackson returned for the bottom of the 7th inning, and despite allowing a solo home run and RBI single, he finished the game to secure the 12-4 victory.

GAME 2: OMAHA 6, ST. PAUL 4 (7 Innings)

The Saints got on the board first when Omaha starter Henry Williams allowed a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 1st inning.

Omaha responded with 3 runs in the top of the 2nd inning, starting with a game-tying RBI single from Luca Tresh. Brandon Drury followed with an RBI single of his own, then Rojas plated another run with a base knock, giving the Storm Chasers a 3-1 lead.

St. Paul took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning on a 3-run double off Williams, but Drury tied the game back up with a solo home run in the top of the 4th inning to even the score 4-4.

Williams came out of the game with a runner on and two outs in the bottom of the 4th inning, and Ben Sears (4-0) struck out the next batter to close the frame and strand the inherited runner.

In the top of the 5th inning, Squires hit a go-ahead solo home run, then Drew Waters collected an RBI single to put Omaha in front 6-4.

Omaha turned back to Sears in the bottom of the 5th inning, and he worked around a two-out double for scoreless frame, then Jose Cuas kept St. Paul off the board with a perfect bottom of the 6th inning.

Eli Morgan took over on the mound for the bottom of the 7th, and navigated a pair of singles to finish the game scoreless and earn his 2nd save of the season.

The Storm Chasers will return to CHS Field for Game 4 of the series with the Saints on Friday evening. First pitch is set for 7:07 P.M. CT and Randy Dobnak is scheduled to make his first start for Omaha, his first time pitching in St. Paul after parts of five years with the Saints.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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