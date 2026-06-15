Storm Chasers Drop Series Finale to Aviators 12-7

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (30-38) took the game to extras, but fell 12-7 to the Las Vegas Aviators (40-27) in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon. The Storm Chasers trailed by 4 runs and came back to tie it in the 9th inning but ultimately couldn't come up with the win.

The Aviators opened the scoring in the top of the 1st inning with a trio of runs, starting with an RBI single off Storm Chasers starter Ryan Ramsey that gave Las Vegas a 1-0 lead. Ramsey then allowed a sacrifice fly and another RBI single, extending the Aviators' lead to 3-0.

The Storm Chasers responded in the bottom half with a 2-run home run from Matthew Lugo that cut the deficit to 3-2.

Ramsey pitched a perfect top of the 2nd inning, then worked around a single and walk for a scoreless 3rd inning.

Ben Sears took over for Ramsey after he allowed a one-out triple in the top of the 4th inning, but Sears allowed the inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly before another 2 runs scored on an RBI double, bringing the Aviators' advantage to 6-2.

Sears kept the top of the 5th inning scoreless, and Omaha chipped away with an RBI from Connor Kaiser in the bottom of the 5th inning that made it a 6-3 game.

Andrew Pérez replaced Sears to open the 6th inning, and he navigated a two-out walk for a scoreless frame.

Pérez then fired a scoreless top of the 7th inning and in the bottom half, Josh Rojas cut the deficit to 6-5 with a 2-run single.

Omaha turned to Eric Cerantola for the top of the 8th inning, and he worked back-to-back perfect frames to keep it 6-5 heading into the bottom of the 9th.

In the bottom of the 9th inning, Elih Marrero drove in Drew Waters with a one-out, game-tying RBI double, but the Storm Chasers left the winning run on third base and the game headed to extras for a second straight day.

Dan Altavilla (2-4) pitched the top of the 10th inning and allowed an RBI double, but Lugo plated Peyton Wilson with an RBI single in the bottom half to tie the game 7-7 and push it into the 11th for the first time this year.

Altavilla went back out for the top of the 11th inning and after a 2-run fielding error and RBI single, Jose Cuas entered the game with one away and runners on the corners, trailing 10-7. Cuas allowed both inherited runners to score on a run-scoring single and fielder's choice, extending the Aviators' lead to 12-7 before he finished the inning.

Omaha went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 11th inning, finishing the series with Las Vegas winning 4 games to 2.

The Storm Chasers have an off day on Monday as they travel to St. Paul, with the series opener on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:07 P.M. CT and Omaha has Aaron Sanchez scheduled to start.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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