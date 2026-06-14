SWB RailRiders News Release- Baby Bombers Alternate Identity Returns

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release









Baby Bombers logo

(Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders) Baby Bombers logo(Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are thrilled to announce that their Baby Bombers alternate identity has returned to play. The Baby Bombers will take over PNC Field each Sunday home game for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Since 2007, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been the top affiliate of the New York Yankees, long known as the Bronx Bombers. From the early slugging days of current skipper Shelley Duncan, the 2009 International League MVP and 2025 IL Manager of the Year, to the days of Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez, to the current run with the likes of Spencer Jones, Jasson Domínguez, and George Lombard Jr., Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been known for its slugging prowess and top-tier talent.

"The Yankees are synonymous with home runs and the best talent in baseball," said Shawn Reilly, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Team President & General Manager. "As the step before they become the Bronx Bombers, it is a pleasure to watch the next wave of Baby Bombers at PNC Field. Fans have long loved this identity, and it's a sight to see it come back."

The Baby Bombers uniform is a classic vest-variety jersey in baby blue with the iconic emblem.

For more information and Baby Bombers gear, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

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International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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