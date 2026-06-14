Jacksonville and Gwinnett Washed out Sunday

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Sunday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Gwinnett Stripers was canceled Sunday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark due to inclement weather. Since this is the last time, the teams will meet in the first half of the 2026 season, the game has been canceled and will not be made up.

Fans who purchased tickets online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through their My Tickets account. Anyone who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office at the Main Gate by the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846.

Following Monday's off day, the Jumbo Shrimp will hit the road and take on the Durham Bulls for a six-game series that starts Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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