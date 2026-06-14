How the Red Wings Can Clinch a Playoff Berth this Week

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







For the first time...maybe ever...meaningful June baseball has arrived in Rochester.

With just seven games remaining in the International League First Half, the Red Wings control their own destiny. Rochester enters the final week of the half in sole possession of first place, with a chance to secure a postseason berth before the calendar even turns to July.

Under Triple-A Baseball's split-season format, the team that finishes atop the International League standings at the conclusion of the First Half on Sunday, June 21, automatically earns a spot in the postseason. The Second Half begins the following day, with every club returning to a 0-0 record and beginning a new race for the league's second playoff berth.

For Rochester, that makes the next seven games particularly significant.

A First Half championship would guarantee the Red Wings a place in the International League Championship Series in September, marking the club's first postseason appearance since 2013. It would also secure home-field advantage in a best-of-three League Championship Series against the Second Half winner, with the victor advancing to the Triple-A National Championship Game in Las Vegas.

Chasing History

The Red Wings have not appeared in the postseason since 2013, making this one of the club's most important stretches of baseball in recent memory.

After posting a remarkable 20-6 record during the month of May, Rochester has spent much of the First Half near the top of the International League standings and now enters the final week with an opportunity to finish the job.

While playoff baseball remains the ultimate goal, the immediate focus is simple: win enough games over the next seven days to remain atop the standings when the First Half concludes.

One Final Homestand

Standing in Rochester's way is a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens at ESL Ballpark.

Despite their position in the standings, Toledo remains one of the league's most dangerous clubs and presents a significant challenge during the season's most important week to date.

Sunday's game against Worcester carries added weight because it represents the final day before the race shifts into a head-to-head battle between Rochester's two closest challengers. While the Red Wings close the First Half with six games at home against Toledo, Memphis, and Nashville will spend the final week playing each other. That means after Sunday, one of the two teams chasing Rochester is guaranteed to lose ground each night but only if the Red Wings continue to take care of their own business.

The opportunity is there for Rochester. Seven games remain. First place is theirs to hold. And after 13 years without postseason baseball, the Red Wings are closer than they have been in more than a decade.

And while the stakes may be high, so is the entertainment value. Next week's homestand features something for everyone, including Half-Price Ticket Tuesday, a Jim Leyritz autograph appearance, Thursday Night Plates with a Plates Jersey Giveaway, Tribute to the Negro Leagues Night featuring a Tom Alston Bobblehead Giveaway, back-to-back post-game fireworks shows, Cocos Locos Night with a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway and post-game party, Bruce Fetching Bats, and a special Father's Day celebration on Sunday.

With first place on the line and one of the most important weeks of baseball Rochester has seen in more than a decade, there's never been a better time to experience Red Wings baseball at ESL Ballpark.

Tickets for next week's upcoming homestand and the rest of the 2026 season are available now at the Red Wings Ticket Office, by phone at (585) 454-1001, or online at RedWingsBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

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