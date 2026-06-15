Indians Lose 12-Inning Contest to Split Series

Published on June 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Columbus Clippers outlasted the Indianapolis Indians, 4-3, in 12 innings on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field. The Indians loaded the bases in extra innings but could not capitalize.

Thomas Harrington (L, 0-5) entered in the 10th inning and kept the Indians (28-41) in the game, allowing no hits to the 11 batters he faced, but a sac bunt moved the automatic runner over to third base in the 12th inning. Cooper Ingle decided the game with a sac fly to score the winning run for Columbus (38-30), 4-3.

The Indians trailed 3-0 until the sixth inning but and got it all back in one swing. Termarr Johnson launching a game-tying, three-run home run to make it a 3-3 ball game.

Indianapolis had their greatest chance with a bases-loaded, two-out situation in the bottom of the 11th. Termarr Johnson started the inning on second as the automatic runner, and Ronny Simon and Enmanuel Valdez were intentionally walked. On the brink of achieving third walk off at Victory Field this season, Jhostynxon Garcia grounded into a double play to end the inning. Columbus' Tommy Mace (W, 3-0) got out of the bases-loaded jam in the 11th and pitched a scoreless 12th to earn the win.

The Indians have an off day on Monday before beginning a six-game road series with the Iowa Cubs, beginning on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:38 PM ET. Indy has not yet named a starter and LHP Jordan Wicks (0-4, 6.09) is scheduled to take the mound for Iowa.







International League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.