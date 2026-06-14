Indians Fall in Extras to Columbus

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians carried a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning but were defeated, 9-4, in 10 innings on Saturday night at Victory Field.

The Clippers (37-30) put up five runs in the top of the 10th inning on Yunior Marte (L, 2-1). Six straight baserunners reached safely after Marte recorded the first out of frame.

Jhostynxon Garcia put the Indians (28-40) on the board in the second inning with an RBI double to score Nick Yorke from first base, tying the game, 1-1. In the third inning, Enmanuel Valdez drove home Termarr Johnson with an RBI knock. Dominic Fletcher brought home Mike Jarvis in the sixth for a 3-1 advantage.

The Clippers rallied for two runs in the eighth inning and then Garcia struck again with two outs in the bottom half. With two outs and Ronny Simon at second base, he blooped a single into right field for a 4-3 lead. Juan Brito tied the game in the ninth for the Clippers to send the game to extras.

Hunter Barco started for Indy and allowed just one run across 5.0 innings. Derek Diamond tossed 2.0 scoreless innings to follow him. Rorik Maltrud took the hill for the Clippers, giving up two runs in 5.0 innings. Trenton Denholm (W, 6-2) covered the next 4.1.

This week's six-game series between Columbus and Indianapolis concludes on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:35 PM. The final game of the set will feature a pitching rematch from Game 1 on Tuesday. RHP Noah Davis (1-6, 4.84) takes the mound for the Indians while LHP Kolby Allard (2-0, 3.91) is on the hill for the Clippers.







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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