Alcántara Doubles Twice in I-Cubs Loss

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Despite two doubles and two RBI from Kevin Alcántara, the Iowa Cubs (27-39) fell to the Louisville Bats (36-31) by a 4-3 score tonight at Louisville Slugger Field.

The game remained scoreless until the sixth inning in which Owen Miller singled home a run and Alcantara doubled home a pair to make it 3-0 I-Cubs.

The Bats were able to score two runs in the bottom half of the sixth and added two more in the seventh and held on for the 4-3 win.

Iowa will play at Louisville on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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