Jimenez Walks It off for Buffalo Saturday

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Eloy Jimenez delivered a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 10th inning for the Buffalo Bisons in their 8-7 victory over the Syracuse Mets on Saturday evening at Sahlen Field.

Star Wars night at the ballpark did not disappoint as both teams traded scores all game, with Jimenez being the hero in the bottom of the tenth inning. Josh Rivera hit his ninth home run of the season and Josh Kasevich scored three times in the ballgame.

Buffalo got off to a fast start, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Sean Keys hit an RBI single to score Ryan McCarty. Jonatan Clase skied an RBI sacrifice fly ball to score Kasevich. Jay Harry immediately followed with an RBI single to score Keys and give the Bisons an early 3-0 lead.

Syracuse got on the board in the top of the third on an RBI single by Nick Morabito to score Ji Hwan Bae and cut the Bisons lead to 3-1.

The Mets tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fourth on an error that scored Cristian Pache and Jackson Cluff.

Connor Larkin stepped onto the mound for Buffalo and struck out both batters he faced. He relieved starting pitcher Grant Rogers, who worked four and one-third innings and recorded four strikeouts.

Buffalo took the lead back in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Clase to score Kasevich and give Buffalo a 4-3 advantage.

Syracuse tied the game back up in the top of the sixth inning. Matt Rudick grounded out to an RBI that scored Pache to make it a 4-4 ballgame.

The Bisons retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth. McCarty got home on a wild pitch, and Jimenez followed with an RBI groundout that scored Kasevich to give Buffalo a 6-4 lead.

Matt Bowman pitched the seventh inning for Buffalo and struck out two of the four batters he faced.

The Mets made it a 6-5 ballgame in the top of the eighth on an RBI ground out by Kevin Parada that scored Pache.

Syracuse took their first lead of the night down to their last out in the top of the ninth. Grae Kessinger hit a two-run RBI double to score Morabito and Ryan Clifford to give the Mets a 7-6 lead.

Buffalo answered in the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run by Rivera to tie the game 7-7.

Jimenez walked it off for Buffalo in the bottom of the tenth with an RBI single to score Je'Von Ward from third and give the Bisons a 8-7 win.

Buffalo and Syracuse are scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday afternoon for the final game of this series. Buffalo leads the series 4-1. CJ Van Eyk is slated to start on the mound for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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