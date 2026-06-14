Hot Bats Come Back, Defeat Iowa 4-3

Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







In their first game playing as their newest alternate identity, the Louisville Humidity, the Louisville Bats rallied back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Iowa Cubs 4-3 on Saturday night.

Making his first start since April 21, Jose Franco was in fine form, throwing four scoreless innings with two hits against, two walks and three strikeouts. Iowa opener Ty Blach was also strong, striking out a pair over two scoreless innings of his own.

The scoring finally began in the sixth inning against Bats reliever Hagen Danner. Owen Miller's infield single drove in the first run of the night and a Kevin Alcantara two-run double put the Cubs up 3-0.

Louisville fought back against Cubs righty Vince Velasquez with two outs in the bottom of the frame. Hector Rodriguez kept the inning alive with the Bats' second hit of the night, a double into the right field corner. Michael Toglia followed with a towering fly ball that landed just beyond the left-center field fence for his team-leading 17th home run, a two-run shot to cut the Iowa lead to 3-2.

After Julian Garcia kept the 3-2 score with a 1-2-3 top of the seventh, the Bats got the rally they needed. Austin Hendrick singed and advanced to second on an error. Will Banfield tied the game with a double to the gap in left-center. Four hitters later with two outs and runners now on first and third, Francisco Urbaez gave the Bats their first hit of the night with a sharply hit single.

Garcia departed with runners on first and second and one out. Connor Phillips came on and threw a wild pitch to advance the runners. With the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, Phillips struck out both Alcantara and James Triantos to hold the 4-3 lead.

Phillips returned for the ninth and set the Cubs down, stranding the tying run on third again to wrap up the win and earn the save, just his second career Triple-A save and his first since August 13, 2023.

Next Game: Sunday, June 13, 1:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (2-3, 5.23) vs. I-Cubs LHP Doug Nikhazy (0-2, 9.00) Promos: The Bats will celebrate father's day a week early on Sunday, with fans able to play catch on the field with dad after the game. Kids are also invited to run the bases, and there will be inflatable for kids in the hall of fame.







International League Stories from June 13, 2026

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