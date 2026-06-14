Tides Snap Losing Streak Saturday
Published on June 13, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (26-42) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (42-26), 2-1, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The Tides snapped their four-game losing streak with the win.
After Memphis scored their lone run in the first inning, Norfolk would take their lead with two runs in the second. Chadwick Tromp tied the game on an RBI double, and Michael Siani would follow on an RBI groundout to take the lead.
Christian Herberholz was the starter for Norfolk, lasting 4.1 innings and allowed the one run. Kyle Nicolas finished the fifth inning while facing one batter, inducing a double play. That earned Nicolas the win. Ryan Helsley continued his MLB Rehab with a scoreless sixth inning and struck out two. Yaqui Rivera would toss 3.0 scoreless innings to finish the game and earn the save.
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