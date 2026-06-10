CES Stays Hot in Loss
Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (25-39) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (39-25), 11-4, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Memphis had two separate five-run innings to put away Norfolk in the series opener.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand made his mark by blasting his 14th home run of the season. It was his seventh homer within his previous 20 games dating back to May 12. CES finished with two hits on the night.
Luis Vázquez ripped three hits to lead the Tides. Tommy Pham and Heston Kjerstad also recorded two hits each. The Tides outhit the Redbirds 11 to 10, but could not put up enough runs after going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
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