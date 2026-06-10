Zebrowski's Six-RBI Effort Drives Stripers to 7-2 Win in Jacksonville

Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Adam Zebrowski blasted a grand slam and drove in a career-high six RBIs to lead the Gwinnett Stripers (33-31) to a 7-2 triumph over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (35-29) on Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark. Anthony Molina pitched 5.0 one-run innings to earn the win as Gwinnett claimed the series opener.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers broke a scoreless deadlock in the top of the fourth inning on a two-out bleeder to right-center from Zebrowski that scored both Brewer Hicklen and Brett Wisely for a 2-0 lead. Jacksonville got its first run on its first hit of the game, a solo home run leading off the fifth by Matthew Etzel (8) that cut Gwinnett's lead to 2-1. The Stripers got that run back in the seventh as Cal Conley doubled and scored on a single by Jim Jarvis. The advantage grew to 7-1 in the eighth as Zebrowski finished his career night with a grand slam (2) to right field. Jacob Berry homered (3) in the ninth for Jacksonville's second and final run.

Key Contributors: Zebrowski (2-for-4, homer, 6 RBIs) and Jarvis (2-for-5, double, RBI) combined for four of Gwinnett's six hits and all seven RBIs. Molina (W, 3-2) went 5.0 innings (1 H, 1 ER, 1 HR, 2 BB, 5 SO) for the third straight start. Elieser Hernandez (H, 1) followed with 2.0 perfect innings in relief. Jacksonville starter Dax Fulton (L, 2-4) lost despite 5.0 solid innings (3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO).

Noteworthy: Zebrowski's six RBIs were the most by a Gwinnett player in a single game since Eli White's seven-RBI effort on July 3, 2024 at St. Paul. The Stripers snapped a nine-game losing streak at VyStar Ballpark with the win, the club's first since a 9-4 victory over the Jumbo Shrimp on September 19, 2024).

Next Game (Wednesday, June 10): Gwinnett Stripers at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 7:05 p.m. ET at VyStar Ballpark. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 9, 2026

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