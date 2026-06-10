Redbirds Offense Dominates Tides to Open Six-Game Series
Published on June 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with an 11-4 victory on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.
The Memphis offense jumped on the Norfolk pitching staff for two five-run innings. Down 2-0 to start the fifth, second baseman César Prieto smacked a two-run single to tie the game. A batter later, center fielder Joshua Báez destroyed a three-run homer to put the Redbirds on top. The homer tallied the right-handed hitter's 18th of the season, second most in the International League.
Memphis tallied five more runs to pad the lead in the top of the seventh on RBI hits from shortstop Jeremy Rivas, catcher Leo Bernal and left fielder Bligh Madris. Prieto mashed the final Redbirds tally in the ninth, a solo home run for his ninth blast of the season.
Starting pitcher Pete Hansen allowed two runs on three hits, walked none and struck out eighth in 3.0-plus innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher was forced out of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning after being hit with a line drive on the leg.
The win pushed Memphis into a momentary tie with the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) for first place in the International League first half standings and a half-game ahead of the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers). At the conclusion of the Memphis win, Rochester sat in a rain delay in the top of the 10th inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 16 to begin a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds to close out the first half of the 2026 season with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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